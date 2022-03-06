Brands of New India is back with ‘500 Challenger Brands’ initiative; all set to unveil the second list of 100 D2C brands

Launched with an aim to discover, showcase, and amplify high-potential emerging D2C brands, Brands of New India’s ‘500 Challenger Brands’ initiative is all set to release its second batch of 100 brands in a virtual launch event on March 9, 2022 from 11:00am onwards.

In addition to the 100 challenger brands and YourStory’s experts covering the D2C space, the virtual launch event will feature speakers such as Abhiroop Medhekar, Co-founder and CEO, Velocity; Vishesh Khurana, Co-founder, Shiprocket; Richa Pendake, Founder and CEO, Nutrizoe; Apeksha Jain, Founder and Chief Confiturier, The Gourmet Jar and more.

‘500 Challenger Brands’ is a part of YourStory’s ‘Brands of New India’ property that was unveiled in September 2021. Since its inception, the property has undertaken multiple initiatives such as launching the first batch of 100 challenger brands and bringing together various stakeholders from the D2C ecosystem through the Brands of New India Mega Summit. Through these multiple initiatives, engagements and events, the property aims to help India create a line-up of 500-strong D2C brands over the next three years, and also enable the existing D2C brands to grow their collective revenue base from the current $10 million to $100 million.

Why should you attend?

To see and know more about the country's 100 high-potential D2C brands that have the capability to revolutionise India’s D2C space.

Witness engaging and insightful panel discussion on ‘Building tomorrow's retail leaders’ featuring speakers such as Vishesh Khurana, Co-founder, Shiprocket; Ganesh Balakrishnan, Co-founder, Flatheads Shoes; Nithya Sunil, Founder and CEO, Smart Cookie Foods; and Soumajit Bhowmik, CEO, Styched.

Be a part of an engaging session on ‘The right time for D2C brands to raise funds’ featuring Abhiroop Medhekar, Co-founder and CEO, Velocity; Vikram Kankaria, CEO, Fashor; Richa Pendake, Founder and CEO, Nutrizoe; and Apeksha Jain, Founder and Chief Confiturier, The Gourmet Jar.

Get the report carrying interesting insights on the second batch of 100 emerging D2C brands.

Be a part of history by joining YourStory’s efforts to help India create a line-up of 500-strong D2C brands over the next three years.

Know more about the future initiatives and offline meet-ups being hosted by the Brands of New India property.

500 Challenger Brands

The 500 brands have been selected via an extensive search across the top D2C brands in the country and after going through more than 1,000 applications received by the company when the initiative was launched in September 2021.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Some of the brands that were selected in the first round include Sleepy Owl Coffee﻿, Open Secret﻿, Juicy Chemistry﻿, Belora Cosmetics﻿, Anveshan﻿, Bare Necessities﻿, SleepyCat﻿, Dice Toy Labs﻿, Flatheads﻿, Flexnest﻿, and many more. You can see the entire list and learn more about the first 100 brands here.

The recognised brands under ‘500 Challenger Brands’ will get due amplification on various YourStory properties, in addition to the access to the company’s network of investors, enablers, mentors, and other key stakeholders.

The announcement of the remaining 300 brands will take place in batches of 100 over the course of next eight months. Additionally, jury-selected challenger brands from among the ‘500 Challenger Brands’ will get nominated to 'The Brand Accelerator' - another initiative under Brands of New India - to be supported by YourStory's stakeholders’ network for mentoring and hand-holding them to scale.

To register for the event and to ensure that you get the report delivered directly to your mailbox, please fill in the form here

To know more about the initiatives and events being launched under the Brands of New India property, visit the official website.