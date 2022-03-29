Changing strategies of top CTOs, emerging technologies in the ‘new normal’ and evolving product: Get ready for Day 2 of Future of Work Summit 2022

The inaugural day of the 5th edition of Future of Work 2022 got off to a rousing start, with the best minds in technology, product, and design coming together to deliberate upon the current trends of the ‘new normal’ of work, and turn them into actionable insights.

The momentum is set to continue on the second and the final day which promises to notch up the learning and brainstorming factor with a slew of incredible speakers sharing their thoughts on changing market dynamics, hybrid workplaces, human-machine collaborations, upskilling the tech talent for making them future ready, and their priorities in 2022.

Fireside chats with leading CTOs and business leaders

The day will kickstart with a fireside chat with Prashant Malik, Co-creator, Apache Cassandra. The dynamic leader, who is responsible for building one of the biggest NoSQL database management systems— Cassandra— used by tech giants from Silicon Valley, will talk about the changing dynamics of big data and his venture into Web3.

Top CTOs from the industry — Sanjeev Barnwal (﻿Meesho﻿), Deep Ganatra (﻿The Good Glamm Group﻿), Amit Dixit (Zolo), Mohit Malik (﻿Chaayos﻿), Gaurav Asthana (﻿Gramophone﻿), Puneet Gupta (﻿HomeLane﻿)— will unravel the rising trends in their respective sectors, new and changing strategies adopted by them as CTOs, new tech tools on the block, challenges ahead and their individual priorities as tech leaders in the dynamic future.

Also on the agenda is a rather interesting talk with Ronak Shah, Head of Data Sciences and Engineering, ﻿Apna﻿, on ‘How AI and tech can be leveraged in today's gig economy’.

A more detailed view on emerging technologies in shaping the future of work will be presented by Dipyaman Sanyal, Head of Academics & Learning, Hero Vired.

Sriram Lakshminarayan, Director of Engineering, ﻿Coinbase﻿, will look through the evolution of the crypto world and how tech and product have evolved in the space.

Also on the roster is a fireside chat with Kevin Freitas, CHRO, ﻿Dream11﻿ (Dream Sports) where he will share his thoughts on building the workforce of the world’s largest fantasy sports platform.

Vargab Bakshi, Ex-﻿Shopify﻿, the ‘Operator, Investor, Advisor’ will take us through the new technologies that should be adopted by leaders and teams while Vaibhav Sisinty, Founder & CEO, GrowthSchool, will talk about building the community-led live learning platform in today’s hybrid environment.

Learn how to build new products: Masterclasses

If you are interested in understanding the data, design and communication behind building a mobility startup, then the masterclass by Vinayak Bhavnani, Co-founder & CTO, ﻿Chalo﻿, will be entirely worth your while.

Gaurav Chaubey, Co-founder at ﻿Mesh﻿, will dive deep into curation of the HR tech stack of the future.

Ankit Tomar, Co-founder & CPTO, ﻿Bizongo﻿ will conduct a masterclass on ‘Tech tools to solve through the challenges of B2B sales funnel; Namrata Tata, Managing Partner, House of Cheer Networks on ‘The Future of Work is Now’; and Dr Sheela Siddappa, Principal Data Scientist, Data and AI Services Unit, Kyndryl on ‘Unlocking the future of Data science solutions and the industry expectation from the Data scientist’.

Get to know how they did it: Panel discussions

A panel discussion on 'Unlocking growth through collaboration' with Vikas Prasad, Director Service Line Sales India, Kyndryl, and Sammeer Saurabbh, CTO, HDFC Securities, is something to look out for.

'Building collaboration equity in hybrid workplaces' with Gowdhaman Jothilingam, Senior IT Manager, LatentView Analytics, Navaneethan M, CISO & Head-IT, ﻿Groww﻿, and Kunal Thacker - Director, Shivaami is another notable session for understanding how the ‘new normal’ challenges are being met through combining technology with a humane approach, so that organisations can fulfil operational goals and workforce collaboration in hybrid offices.

‘Collaborating to innovate and accelerate growth’ with Mani Bansal, VP Engineering, ﻿BYJU'S﻿, Manish Mittal, Head of Products and PM Site lead India, Atlassian, Ira Pradhan, Director, Global Internal Communications, ﻿Freshworks﻿, and Norman Sequeira, Director, Cloud Solution Architect team, Microsoft, will provide insights into four different sectors and collaborations undertaken by them to accelerate growth.

Blockchain-powered technologies and emerging use cases in 2022 will be up for discussion by Vivek Gupta, EVP & Head- Engineering, ﻿CoinDCX﻿, and Aravindh Kumar, Co-founder, ﻿Arcana﻿.

Last but not the least, YouStory is proud to launch the ‘Top Emerging CTO’ report that would recognise 30 emerging CTOs of India who are pushing the boundaries of how technology can serve humans.

For a line-up of all the action-packed sessions at the mega summit, check out Future of Work 2022 website.