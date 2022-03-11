[Funding alert] Palo Alto-based Birdeye raises $60M in Series C from Accel-KKR

Birdeye, the Palo Alto, California, headquartered customer experience tech startup, on Friday said it raised $60 million in a Series C funding round led by Accel-KKR.

Founded by Naveen Gupta and Neeraj Gupta in 2012, Birdeye will use this growth capital to accelerate its product development. The startup will also use the funds to expand its market reach into geographies such as Australia and the UK.

CEO Naveen Gupta said, "We help local businesses join the digital revolution without the hassle of complicated and costly software. We allow local businesses to compete and win with larger organisations. With this investment from Accel-KKR, we will make this a global movement."

Birdeye helps over 80,000 local businesses manage customer experience and interactions in the digital-first world for businesses to focus on what matters the most — their customers.

Birdeye's technology platform provides varied services, including collecting payments, automating reviews or referrals, and managing communications, expected to attract new customers and drive revenue.

Speaking on the investment into Birdeye, Joe Porten, Managing Director, Accel-KKR, said,

"Birdeye has successfully identified the high value of customer experiences and is delivering a powerful facilitating element for local businesses. We see incredible opportunity within this rapidly evolving space as the importance of peer validation grows in relation to expanded user communities on social networks and other digital channels."