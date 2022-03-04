Employee Appreciation Day 2022: Significance and what startup founders can do

Since 1994, Employee Appreciation Day has been observed on the first Friday of March. Bob Nelson, introduced this day, which started with the publication of his book, 1,001 Ways to Reward Employees.

Bob, a founding member of Recognition Professionals International, introduced the day to recognise the hard work and constancy of employees and award them with the acknowledgement that they deserve. Apart from recognising the significance of workers, Employee Appreciation Day aims to bring cheer and bliss to the workforce.

Employee Appreciation Day offers a potential chance to make a positive connection between employers and employees, and to guarantee a sound mental and physical workspace for people.

Here are some ideas that companies can explore to keep employees happy and productive:

The workforce are various designations and departments, but it is essential to assemble all different areas of your business under one umbrella. Plan get-togethers or games for the team to help build connections.

Employers and employees share the commonality of figuring out how to balance good work with a good life. Embrace the importance of work while also understanding the importance of living a happy life.

As you set goals and objectives and keep tabs on employees' growth, it's great to take a step back from the work and see what everybody has achieved. Make a point of congratulating them on all of their accomplishments.

While showing up for work on time and completing all assignments promptly is vital to keeping a business running, it's additionally important to show adaptability. If appreciation is displayed at work, employers should consider that their employees have a life outside of work also.

To allow things to run smoothly, ensure you're consistent. While it's great to associate with colleagues and team members on a personal level, it is equally essential to be the boss with everybody.