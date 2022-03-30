Future of Work 2022 wraps up

Hello Readers,

The fifth edition of YourStory's Future of Work 2022 conference has come to an end. Over the past two days, the virtual summit saw the best minds in technology, product, and design talk about how the future of work for the next generation of workforce will look like.

On the grand finale, Prashant Malik, the co-creator of distributed database management system Apache Cassandra, spoke about building Cassandara, the core system that powers Meta, Instagram, and Netflix.

"Nothing like that ever existed, and we didn’t know if it was even manageable and if it could work. But we also knew in our gut it was something new and different. And could change the way we operate, and that is what today Web 3.0 can do,” he said.

Sanjeev Barnwal, Founder and CTO of social commerce startup Meesho, talked about how digital adoption induced by the pandemic has changed ecommerce, and how the unicorn is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and other technologies to enable consumers to interact with the products.

YourStory also launched 'Top 30 CTOs' report to put the spotlight on tech leaders who have been instrumental in building unique, impactful and differentiated products. The list includes individuals who have built products from scratch, added newer layers of technology, steered phenomenal tech research, and displayed extraordinary tech talent.

Editor’s Pick: Building bootstrapped startups

According to some unofficial reports, nearly 92 percent of Indian companies are bootstrapped or have not raised any equity/debt funding.

Going deeper into the phenomenon of bootstrapping, YourStory spoke to around 15 entrepreneurs from across sectors to understand why they didn't raise external funding and how bootstrapping affects their growth. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Helping critical care patients

With a core team of 150 members, Delhi-based Critical Care Unified (CCU) helps patients transition from hospital to home with ease, following protocols specific to an illness or condition. The healthcare startup offers monitoring and support equipment along with providing the services of medical practitioners, nursing help, and medical attendants. Read more.

YS Design team

News & Updates

GEF Capital Partners (GEF), a global sustainability Private Equity (PE) investor with emphasis on climate investing, has raised around $200 million from marquee investors and completed the final closure of its South Asia Growth Fund II (SAGF II).

Sridhar Vembu, the CEO of ﻿Zoho﻿, has called for Indian policy to be changed to demand technology transfers from China when their companies try to access Indian markets.

Crypto exchange CrossTower has announced the launch of its Non-Fungible Token (NFT) marketplace, where users can exchange NFT drops of IP rights of Hollywood films and other art collections in both fiat and cryptocurrency.

Indian-born Raj Subramaniam has been named as the CEO of US delivery company FedEx.

The University of Glasgow has honoured Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson of ﻿Biocon﻿ and Biocon Biologics, along with her husband and former VC of Biocon, John Shaw by naming the university’s new research centre after them.

“There was a time when the best talent left the country to seek better opportunities. However, things have changed for the better. India is now creating products for the world.”

— Nishant Patel, Conentstack

