Google Play's April system update to improve Play Store experience

﻿Google﻿ is ready with its next round of monthly updates. The tech giant recently announced its April release for Play Store updates, scheduled to go live from April 1.

However, this time, we're getting a preview of the details of the forthcoming April update.

Contrary to a regular update that is released separately through system updates, April 2022 Google System Updates will be dealt with through an automatic update, making them accessible to all Android phones.

The Google Play April 2022 system update will begin rolling out to Android phones, tablets, Android TV, and Google TV gadgets beginning April 1. Bug fixes and updates to system management services will be conveyed with Google Play services v22.12.

In the meantime, other upgrades, like, new Play Pass and Play Points features, improvements to Googe Play Billing, and performance optimisations, will show up as a part of Google Play Store v29.9.

To see the benefits of these enhancements, you'll have to make sure that your device has the Google Play system update for April, version 22.12 of Play Services, and form 29.9 of the Play Store, all of which will be out on April 1.

The simplest method for checking whether you want to update Google Play Services on your phone is to follow a direct link to the app's Play Store listing and update from there, if available. To update the Play Store, tap on the symbol in the corner, then, go to "Settings." Under the "About" section, you'll see an option to "Update Play Store."

You can check out the complete list of changes on Google Play support page.