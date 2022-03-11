Join us at HerStory’s Women on a Mission Summit 2022

Good Morning,

Time and again, women have proved that with strength, resilience and determination, nothing is impossible. At HerStory, we have covered stories of women leaders, pioneers and entrepreneurs who, with their grit and vision, have braved challenges and tasted success.

Celebrating women changemakers who inspire others to action, HerStory presents Women on a Mission Summit 2022. Beginning today, the flagship two-day event will bring together extraordinary women from different spheres of life to advance change for women through provocative discussions.

Hear prominent women leaders, entrepreneurs and personalities from all walks of life, including Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, MD, ﻿Biocon﻿ and Suchitra Ella, Co-founder and Joint Managing Director - ﻿Bharat Biotech﻿ reveal how they steer their companies through trying times.

The summit will host insightful discussions from businesswomen including ﻿BYJU'S﻿ Co-founder Divya Gokulnath, ﻿The Good Glamm Group﻿'s Naiyya Saggi and Priyanka Gill, ﻿Kyndryl﻿ CMO Maria Bartolome Winans, Web3 pioneers Madhumita Harishankar and Niveda Harishankar, award-winning entrepreneur Carmen Vicelich, and many more.

Also featured will be prominent personalities including actor Dia Mirza, singer Shilpa Rao, actor-producer-writer Gul Panag, IAS officer Durga Shakti, Nobel laureate Esther Duflo, and pilot Captain Zoya Agarwal who will highlight the importance of female leaders in shaping the attitudes and ambitions of young women.

YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma will also launch HerStory’s 100 Emerging Women Leaders to bring forth the young and new faces of women doing impactful work.

The Interview

The gaming industry in India and the world is male-dominated. But Mansi Gupta aka Magsplay has been breaking the stigma and making a name for herself in the gaming content industry in India.

Watch her talk about her journey and plans for the future on YourStory's Influencer Inc.

Editor’s Pick: Nandan Terry

﻿Nandan Terry﻿ is a B2B manufacturing company that makes various kinds of terry towels and towelling products, reaching a turnover of Rs 538.52 crore (in FY21) within seven years of its inception.

Last year, the Ahmedabad-based towel manufacturer filed for the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a Rs 254.96 crore initial public offering (IPO). Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Delivering medicines in remote areas

Anish Agarwal realised that while access to medicine was extensive in metros and big cities, the delivery time for medicines was massive in rural and remote areas.

This led him to team up with Vivek Goenka and Anant Jain in 2018 to start ﻿﻿TABLT﻿﻿, an omnichannel pharmacy that has a presence across 500 towns of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha. Read more.

News & Updates

﻿Rural commerce startup ﻿VilCart﻿ expects to hit Rs 250 crore in turnover by the end of the current financial year, Co-founder and CEO Prasanna Kumar told YourStory in a conversation. The startup is targeting Rs 1,250 crore in turnover in the next year.

BharatPe﻿ founder Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover have paid Rs. 8.2 crore in advance tax to the authorities for the next financial year. This would make Grover one of the highest tax-paying startup founders in India for the second year running.

British food delivery startup Deliveroo is opening an engineering centre in India, and will be hoping to hire up to 150 people in 2022 alone. Deliveroo's new engineering centre will be in the Skyview building in the HiTec City area of Hyderabad.

Twitter﻿ has announced the launch of a beta experiment for Twitter Shops, a feature that allows vendors to handpick a collection of up to 50 products to feature on their Twitter profiles. The selection can contain up to 10,000 items.

Kumar Mangalam Birla , Chairman, Aditya Birla Group

“Individual brilliance can only take you so far. From business to any other field of activity, teamwork is the key to success.”

— Kumar Mangalam Birla, Aditya Birla Group

