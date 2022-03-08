Happy Women’s Day!

Good Morning,

One of the themes of this year’s International Women’s Day is #BreakTheBias. It speaks of a gender-equal world – a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world to foster women’s equality where, together, we can forge women’s equality.

According to the ﻿LinkedIn﻿Opportunity Index 2021, more women in India have experienced the impact of gender on their career development compared to the APAC region.

Four out of five working women (85 percent) in India have faced gender bias at the workplace with respect to increment, promotion, or job offer.

In fact, about two-thirds of working women (63 percent) and working mothers (69 percent) said they have faced discrimination at work because of familial and household responsibilities.

What are the biases women face and how do they overcome them? HerStory spoke to a cross-section of women from various fields to understand the challenges and the way forward.

Meanwhile, SMBStory took a deep dig to talk to women entrepreneurs — not just from urban cities but also from the small towns — to understand their take on entrepreneurship, and how they are breaking barriers and becoming successful.

The Interview

The IGF Annual Summit celebrates 75 years of independence by showcasing the very best of the ‘New India Inc.’. The summit hosted conversations from entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, and senior government representatives to set new ambitions and address vital global economic imperatives.

Editor’s Pick: Navi Technologies eyes IPO

On December 10, 2018, Sachin Bansal launched his second venture, ﻿Navi Technologies﻿ , an ambitious foray to build the most disruptive financial services company, with technology as the underlying catalyst.

Now, with near four-fold revenue growth, coupled with a profit of Rs 71.2 crore in FY21, Navi is roping in industry veterans to beef up its board ahead of its Rs 4,000 crore IPO. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

These Princeton grads set up a fintech firm for women

Founded in 2017 by Princeton graduates Poshak Agrawal and Rahul Subramaniam, ﻿Florence Capital﻿ is a lending app designed exclusively for women. The startup has raised a Pre-Seed round and is close to finalising a bridge round. Read more.

News & Updates

﻿Paytm﻿ saw its shares decline as much as 65.1 percent from its listing price last year, to a record low of Rs 751, as a broader sell-off in the Indian markets weighed on the stock and exacerbated the decline in its shares.

A report by Naukri.com revealed that there were 2,113 million female job applications in 2021, up from 1,687 million in 2020, and 1,410 million in 2019 — a 25 percent year-on-year (YoY increase in 2021.

According to Mercer’s 2021 India Total Remuneration Survey (TRS), the representation of women at work is continuously improving, ranging from 20-30 percent across industries. The female representation was seen at 43 percent at the entry levels.

According to a recent report by ﻿ ﻿ Apna ﻿ , there has been a 2X quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in job postings by top unicorns in India. More than 80 percent of the hiring demand has been for three top categories — delivery people, field sales, and business development.

﻿ ﻿ Tesla ﻿ ﻿ and ﻿ ﻿ SpaceX ﻿ ﻿ founder Elon Musk stated that Europe should re-invest in nuclear energy, and that radiation fears are overblown. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO of ﻿ Paytm ﻿ ﻿, praised the Tesla founder's dedication, calling him "ultimate Skin in the Game guy for world good."

Kamiya Jani

“Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to have a great career is to do something that you truly love.”

— Kamiya Jani, Influencer and Founder, Curly Tales

