[Jobs Roundup] Work for vegan skincare brand Plum with these openings

Vegan skincare brand Plum recently raised $35 million in a Series C round led by A91 Partners. Existing investors Unilever Ventures and Faering Capital also participated in the round.

The Mumbai-based startup said it will use the funds to accelerate product development and marketing activities.

According to Shankar Prasad, Founder and CEO of Pureplay Skin Sciences, the parent company of Plum, the latest funding valued the firm at $250 million (around Rs 1,900 crore).

Plum has raised $50 million so far since inception.

In FY21, Pureplay earned Rs 92 crore in total revenue, up from Rs 53 crore earned at the same time last year, according to documents filed with the Registrar of Companies (RoC). The company also made a profit (before tax) of Rs 1.72 crore in FY20.

If you'd like to be a part of Plum's growth story, these job openings may be for you:

Key Accounts Lead (Ecommerce)

Location: Thane, Mumbai

Experience required: 4-6 years

In this role, the employee will have to lead the growth of key ecommerce channels for all three brands – Plum, Body Lovin’, and PHY. The individual will be responsible for P&L for the channels he/she is managing along with driving results on channel marketing, visibility and consumer promotion budgets by maintaining channel profitability. In addition to the P&L, the individual will be responsible for delivering on operational and visibility metrics by closely working with teams of external marketplaces.



Product Manager (Digital)

Location: Thane, Mumbai

Experience Required: 8-10 years

The individual will be responsible to build products and community to enhance customer experience, and he/she will set up the product vision, identify customer needs, translate strategy into requirements and prototypes, improve customer experience, and drive growth. The individual will work with engineering teams to deliver with quick time-to-market and optimal resources.



Retail Operations Manager (EBO)

Location: Thane, Mumbai

Experience Required: 4-6 years

The person hired for this role will have to lead business growth with strong day-to-day operations and deliver customer delight through the EBOs in the region. The individual will implement a strong operational process at stores and support the business head in delivering profitable sales growth and in driving retail KPIs at the stores. He/she will also be responsible to drive customer repeats and new footfall generation by partnering with marketing teams.



Category Manager (Color Cosmetics)

Location: Thane, Mumbai

Experience Required: 4-6 years

The individual will shape the future of Color Cosmetics as a brand and will be responsible for performance on all the sales channels, including revenue and on social media (followers, engagement). He/she will be responsible for end-to-end new product development and plan and manage budget allocations for the category.



Content Lead (Marketing)

Location: Thane, Mumbai

Experience Required: 4-6 years

The role will compliment an individual’s aspiration to create, develop, and implement engaging and extraordinary content strategies across digital and social media channels. He/she will dissect data, develop content strategy, and oversee the execution and optimisation across digital and social media platforms, including content portals and online media publications. He/she will develop the content framework for campaigns built on audience insights, media KPIs, and brand strategies.



