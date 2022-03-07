The MBA-dropout who built a multi-million dollar tea business

Good Morning,

Since childhood, Prafull Billore saw his family going through tough times, struggling financially. He always dreamt of becoming a 'big man' so that he could live comfortably and provide for his family.

But he had to take the road less travelled as he couldn't clear the Common Admission Test (CAT) entrance exam, and settled for an MBA from Ahmedabad University.

But, his dream of becoming ‘big’ still hadn't vanished. So, he quit his job, used all his savings of Rs 8,000, and started a tea stall named MBA Chaiwala. The goal was to serve people an affordable cup of tea.

However, Prafull isn't particularly fond of tea.

“If anyone asks me to make chai today, I won’t. I don’t like it. I was struggling when I was making tea on the street but now I am focusing on expanding my business,” he tells SMBStory.

Fast forward five years, the 25-year-old is now a multi-millionaire entrepreneur running a Rs 4 crore turnover business with 50 outlets pan India.

Editor’s Pick: Manoj Ladwa, Chairman of India Inc

India Global Forum is a two-day annual summit that brings together policymakers, union cabinet ministers, and founders of unicorns and startups to discuss the goals for the ecosystem.

In a conversation with YourStory, Professor Manoj Ladwa, Chairman and Chief Executive of the India Inc. Group, spoke about the aims of the event and what one can expect from the India Global Forum. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

One-stop-shop for heavy equipment

With spare parts for heavy machinery difficult to find and the market flooded with upgraded versions every year, most heavy equipment owners find it difficult to source the right part among different models.

Enter Bengaluru-headquartered YantraLive — a B2B digital platform that acts as a one-stop-shop for heavy equipment and their parts, spares, consumables, and services for buyers. Read more.

Addressing men’s wellness and health

While running an e-pharmacy in 2015, Rajat Jadhav and Rahul Krishnan realised that 25 percent of their customers were ordering sexual health products on the platform.

Along with Mohit Yadav and Harsh Singh, they founded Bold Care — a Mumbai-based health and wellness startup that addresses men’s sexual health, hair care, and daily nutrition. Read more.

Arthi Raghuram, Deyga

"Don't let your crown fall and let yourself become your biggest supporter. You can do wonders when you believe in yourself!"

— Arthi Raghuram, Deyga

