Around 40pc women prefer entrepreneurship as career option: Meesho survey

In a survey conducted by ecommerce company ﻿Meesho﻿, 40 percent of women preferred entrepreneurship as a career option. The results of the survey came only a few days ahead of International Women’s Day celebrated every year on March 8.

The survey also revealed that 41 percent of the respondents were homemakers who had turned their passion into businesses, while 38 percent were either employed or owned businesses.

Ratio of Women Entrepreneurs interviewed by Meesho. (Source: Meesho)

The key reasons listed behind women increasingly choosing entrepreneurship as a popular career choice include independence, easy management, a sense of identity happiness, and the opportunity to build connections.

One of the respondents said, “I became an entrepreneur without any prior investment on Meesho. The earnings were a major source of support for myself and my family during the pandemic.”

Utkrishta Kumar, CXO, Business at Meesho said, “Being financially independent is an important goal for women of all backgrounds. More than 60 percent of our entrepreneurs come from Tier III+ markets like Dimapur, Faizabad, and Haldwani. We are proud that Meesho is championing socioeconomic equity, enabling more women from the remotest regions to find financial independence, a sense of identity and happiness.”

However, it was also found that women entrepreneurs faced difficulties such as managing time between work and family and adapting to technology.

The survey was conducted on 9,000 women entrepreneurs across 28 states and 4 union territories in India. About 40 percent of those surveyed belonged between the ages of 18 and 25, while 20 percent were 35 and above.

Established in 2015, Meesho works for bridging the gap and bring forth small businesses and non-ecommerce users. Under their flagship entrepreneurial programme, Meesho helps them create product catalogues and sell them to their local and digital communities with an end-to-end customer, logistics, and technological support from the company.