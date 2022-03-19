Technology has become an integral part of our lives. Whether it is getting recommendations on finding healthcare services, solutions to students’ queries, automating the enterprises' tasks, or managing transportation, companies rely on tech stack.

New-age technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) , Machine Learning (ML), Neural Language Processing (NLP), Data Analytics, Robotics, among others, power these platforms.

Over the years, tech startups, being more nimble than large enterprises, have been able to accelerate technology development.

YourStory has curated a list of such tech startups across diverse verticals who are changing the lives of people and enterprises through their offerings.

Founded by Dr Suman Katragadda, Heaps Health Solutions is a global healthtech platform and SaaS (Software-as-a Service) provider, which leverages advanced data analytics, AI and ML, to revolutionise healthcare delivery and payment models.

The startup works with key stakeholders such as patients, payers (insurance companies), providers (hospitals) and large corporates.

HEAPS claims to have built a robust platform, with research, inputs, from five million patient interactions and a diverse team of medical professionals, specialist doctors, clinicians, domain experts, from India and the USA.

The platform enables patient care management and coordination, and is supported by ML and AI features, customising care management plans for each patient or policyholder.

HEAPS currently offers post discharge care management and health compliance and risk management (HCRM) in India and USA and has a pipeline from other countries such as South Africa, Bangladesh and UAE.

The healthtech platform has its presence in India, through its offices situated in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru and is also present in USA and Singapore, through its subsidiaries.

In January this year, the company raised Rs 550 million in Series A round for its expansion from HNI investors and family offices. The round was led by Mumbai-based NVS Wealth Managers and the Rajiv Dadlani Group.

JIFFY.ai

Founded with the mission to radically change how enterprises achieve autonomy by automating complex business processes, JIFFY.ai’s intelligent automation platform empowers business users to adapt to change and innovate faster.

The integrated platform, which was launched in 2018 by Payeli Ghosh, Krishnan Subramanian, Babu Sivadasan and Sudhir Sen, employs the cognitive capabilities of no-code based software development, intelligent document processing, NLP, RPA (robotic process automation), ML, and AI along with an overarching human-in-the-loop approach to power the next generation of enterprise applications.

Built on this platform, the startup’s HyperApps (as-a-service) are pre-packaged automation applications that can be extended across the enterprise to accelerate end-to-end automation.

The US and India-based startup believes in the power of advancing cognitive applications and automation.

This month, the startup raised $53 million in its Series B round of funding led by Fidelity-backed investment firm Eight Roads Ventures.

The startup also secured $18 million in a Series A round of funding led by Nexus Venture Partners in June 2020.

Doubtnut

Founded in 2017 by Tanushree Nagori, Aditya Shankar and later joined by Ravi Sekhar, Doubtnut uses AI technologies for image recognition, natural language processing and proprietary machine learning algorithms to provide solutions to students’ queries.

The Gurugram-based edtech startup claims to offer over 100 courses including live tuition classes, video lectures, test series and other learning materials for classes 6-12th , courses for CBSE Boards (UP, Bihar) and 14 other state boards; IIT/NEET/NDA preparation, govt exams such as CTET, SSC, Banking and also special courses like spoken English.

The videos are offered across nine languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati and more.

More than 2.5 million daily active users are spending 600 million minutes per month on Doubtnut platforms, the startup claims.

The company has raised a total of $50 million till now from investors such as Sequoia Capital India, Omidyar Network India, Waterbridge Ventures, SIG and Lupa Systems.

LocoNav

Gurugram-based fleet management startup LocoNav was founded in 2016 by Shridhar Gupta, Vidit Jain, Vikas Ralhan, and Anjali Joshi. It is a full-stack fleet software company focused on democratising access to fleet technology for drivers and fleet owners in emerging and high-growth markets around the world.

Backed by AI and IoT-led innovative offerings, LocoNav empowers fleet owners and operators to achieve operational efficiencies and cost-savings, along with driver and vehicle safety.

Currently the startup claims to have its presence in over 40 countries across the globe.

Last year, it raised $37 million in a Series B round from Quiet Capital, Anthemis Group, Sequoia Capital India, Fundamental, RIT Capital Partners, Uncorrelated Ventures, Village Global, and other leading investors.

Ripplr

Incorporated in 2019 by Abhishek Nehru and Santosh Dabke, Ripplr, which is owned and operated by Intelligent Retail Private Ltd, offers India’s plug-n-play integrated distribution network for brands. It is an AI-driven full-stack distribution startup that offers distribution as a service (DaaS) to brands and is building India’s asset-light and tech-enabled distribution network.

The Bengaluru-based startup is building both digital and offline end-to-end capabilities that would enable brands from testing their products in the targeted market to scaling distribution from hundreds of large format retail stores to thousands of small stores across geographies.

Ripplr supports brands in managing and digitising distributor operations, financial and backend operations, creating visibility and a management layer for logistics.

The ecommerce platform claims to have a distribution network of 30,000+ retail stores with 10 micro warehouses in six cities of Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Pune and Hubli supported by a logistics network in six metro cities and 30 partner offices.

The startup currently has around 300+ employees working under its wing and has plans to hire more to meet its dynamic business needs and growth requirements.

In February, the ecommerce platform announced crossing Rs 500 crore in annual recurring revenue (ARR) to become an organised multi-brand authorised distributor in South India. It claims to have grown seven-fold in the last one year and is all set to target Rs 2,000 crore in the next 12 months.

Last year, it raised a total of $15 million in different rounds from multiple investors.

