Meta-owned Instagram tests new feature to help users support social movements

In recent years, social media platforms have evolved as a major source of outlet for users-- to help them voice their opinions and support causes that matter and are personal. With this in mind, Meta-owned Instagram announced on Monday, March 28, that it was testing a new feature to help users find and support social movements on the platform.

In its blog post, Instagram suggests:

"People often come to Instagram to make their voices heard, elevate causes and bring communities together. They’re eager to support causes they hear about on Instagram and are always looking for new ways to take action — these updates will make it easier to do so."

The new feature will allow users to not just support social causes, but also raise funds for the same, and spread the word, with the use of hashtags.

Earlier used to discover creators and communities, hashtags will now provide options to users to directly support the causes.

A 'Support' button will provide more information on a particular social cause or movement; the button 'Spread the Word', as the name suggests, will allow users to share the hashtag with their followers through DM (Direct Message); and finally, the 'Create a Fundraise' button will allow users to start a fundraiser on behalf of the movement.

Source: Instagram

Additionally, Instagram has consulted with organisations including GLAAD, Hispanic Heritage Foundation, IllumiNative, NAACP, Advancing Justice- AAJC, and Othering and Belonging Institute to shortlist the first list of hashtags.

According to the blog post, Instagram is rolling out popular and long-standing movements such as #BlackLivesMatter, #womensrights and #climatecrisis for its first set of hashtags.