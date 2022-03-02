OPPO India set up specialised power and performance labs in Hyderabad

With an aim of redefining user experience, smart device brand ﻿Oppo﻿ announced that it has set up a specialised Power and Performance lab at its Hyderabad R&D centre.

This lab aims to drive innovation to make devices more energy efficient with the current use cases by developing real-life scenarios.

The newly established lab will challenge crucial issues like software bugs head-on and innovate for solutions that will be instrumental in elevating the end-user experience. Equipped with state-of-the-art tools and facilities, the lab will aim to augment user experience even with heavy usages like gaming, photography, videography, video calling, and streaming by driving innovations towards building smoother performance and higher battery life.

The engineers in the lab will also work on innovating other facets of performance including battery retentions, improving device heating thereby boosting the product experience of the end-user.

Image Source: ShutterStock

Commenting on the launch of the lab, Tasleem Arif, VP and R&D Head, OPPO India, said, “The set up of the Power and Performance lab marks the third important development towards realising our dream of building an entire product development ecosystem from India. Aligned with our vision of "Inspiration Ahead", which takes optimism and inspiration against the challenges and uncertainties everyone is facing, we are aiming to build a self-sustainable ecosystem for smartphones, from innovation to manufacturing in India”

Talking about the developments to be expected from the lab, Tasleem added, “This lab will prove a momentous development for driving the next big revolution in user experience, especially with the advent of 5G in India. The lab will develop solutions that showcase stellar power optimisation and unmatched performance which would be a must for every 5G device. Through this set up of optimisation lab alongside the R&D centre, we aim to develop technology for mankind from OPPO which will end up in the hands of millions of users globally.”

The newly established lab will mark an important step towards driving research and innovations for a consistent premium experience for the user through the lifecycle of the product, with a special focus on delivering fast and smooth performance. The power lab will focus on the modifications on the OS levels to decrease the overall power consumption even during heavy usage and reduce the heating effect on the device for a safer and premium experience.

The R&D driven from the Performance lab will develop products that offer a consistent user experience. This will be achieved through state of the art equipment installed in the lab which helps the team test, optimise and innovate.

In addition, the lab will ensure improved user experience and enhanced performance metrics of all the upcoming devices is achieved as well as maintained under a majority of the usage scenarios including high-performance Gaming, Video Capturing, Low Light photography and other processing-intensive operations. The product innovations driven from this lab would ensure high standards of power and performance in the future line of products by OPPO.

OPPO has also recently announced two breakthroughs in high-speed flash charging: 150W SUPERVOOC with Battery Health Engine (BHE) and 240W SUPERVOOC flash charge technology. The 150W SUPERVOOC flash charge with BHE (Battery Health Engine) uses direct charging technology with charge bumps, hence, it is capable of charging a 4,500mAh battery from 1 percent to 50 percent in 5 minutes and all the way to 100 percent in 15 minutes.

Further, the 240W SUPERVOOC technology supports up to 24V/10A charging and is capable of charging a 4200mAh battery to 100 percent in 9 minutes.

OPPO also launched the 5G Innovation Lab and Camera Innovation Lab at the Hyderabad R&D centre in the last two years, which aim to push boundaries of innovation in 5G and camera domains respectively. Going forward, OPPO aims to introduce more sub labs to target end user-specific scenarios.