[Funding alert] Enterprise software startup OSlash raises $5M

OSlash, an enterprise software that facilitates cross-sharing of information in a workplace, says it has raised $5 million post-seed round from more than 40 investors including Kunal Shah (CEO, Cred), Christian Oestlien (VP Product, YouTube), Akshay Kothari (COO, Notion), and Cristina Cordova (Partner, First Round).

The startup had raised $2.5 million in September 2021 from Accel Partners and several prominent angel investors. OSlash is currently valued at $50 million.

Founded in 2020 by Ankit Pansari and Shoaib Khan, OSlash is an enterprise productivity and collaboration software. It is an enterprise productivity tool that enables every employee to access the right information in a fraction of a second using everyday words such as o/roadmap or o/daily-standup.

With the fresh funds, the company plans to step up hiring in the USA and Europe and grow its universal search tool that pulls together information from disparate applications.

OSlash is also building universal search on its platform that would allow employees to search for information within their workplace as easily as typing a query in Google, the company said in a press release.

OSlash says it is used by over 3,000 teams worldwide including Cred, Khan Academy, and Twitch.

“The power to index links and retrieve information quickly is crucial for organizations that want to scale. I am excited for OSlash to become the de-facto way employees at every company keep information at their fingertips,” said Kevin Weil, ex-Head of product at Instagram, Twitter, and early investor at OSlash.