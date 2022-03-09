Witness game-changing innovations and futuristic products at the QDIC Startup Demo Day 2021 on March 17

For the past 35 years, Qualcomm has been leading wireless innovation with its state-of-the-art R&D approach and futuristic technologies.

For Qualcomm, its journey to support India’s dream of becoming a digitally empowered nation began in 2016 with the launch of Qualcomm Design in Challenge Demo Day. The flagship initiative involves discovering, nurturing, and encouraging some of the most innovative hardware and IoT startups in the country that are utilising latest technologies like wireless connectivity AI/ML/CV and edge computers to build out their products and solutions.

QDIC Startup Demo Day: What’s in store?

The program, since its inception six years ago, has continued to spur research and development of products that are designed in India and targeted at both domestic and global markets in areas of drones and robotics, smart homes, smart automobiles, health tech, and much more.

Over the years, the challenge has incubated 77+ startups that have filed over 200 patents collectively, launched 22+ products that are viable commercially, and raised over $140 million in capital through various stages of funding. Along with that, startups have built connected devices and futuristic products spanning across the domains of smart infrastructure, agritech, industrial automation, wearables, medical technology, and rural IoT. This year, the challenge invited applications focused on 5G use cases and mobile edge computers.

This year’s QDIC evening would mark the finale of QDIC 2021, followed by the announcement of winners.

The 11 startups were chosen through a formal jury selection process. This is also your chance to interact with these startups as they showcase the prototypes they've been working on with Qualcomm as part of the programme.

Apart from this, you can also catch the insightful panel discussion with startup founders who won the competition previously discussing their journeys and experiences since QDIC, involving names like Ranjith Parakkal (Uncanny Vision, now an Eagle Eye Networks Company), Rakesh Kumar (Steradian Semiconductors), Mayur Shetty (Blackfrog Technologies), and Radhika Patil (Cradlewise).

Agenda for Demo Day

The session will kick-start with a welcome address by John Han, SVP and GM, Qualcomm Technology Licensing, followed by a keynote address delivered by Rajen Vagadia, President, Qualcomm India and South Asia. The next 40 minutes will be dedicated to a panel discussion featuring the QDIC alumnus discussing their experiences of being a part of the QDIC, how Qualcomm helped them in their overall progress, and how various aspects of the program escalated their growth and success.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

This will be followed by an interesting pitch segment, where the startups would explain their path-breaking innovations. The session will conclude with the announcement of winners and a vote of thanks.

Selected startups will get access to a plethora of benefits, including in-depth mentoring workshops, an opportunity to win an incubation grant of up to Rs 3.2 lakh, patent filing incentive of up to Rs 3.2 lakh, access to an Innovation Commercialization Fund (ICF) of Rs 60 lakh, and opportunity to win Rs 1.5 crore in prize money.

So, what’s the wait for? To be held on March 17, 2022, 4:30 PM-7:30 PM, confirm your participation today, and grab your chance to witness innovation at its best.

We look forward to hosting you!