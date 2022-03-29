Witness useful innovations and potentiality of smart devices only at the Qualcomm Design in India Challenge (QDIC) 2022

For the past 35 years, Qualcomm Inc. has been leading wireless innovation with its state-of-the-art R&D approach and futuristic technologies. Launched in 2016, QDIC has incubated 77 startups that have filed over 220+ patents, raised $150 Mn in funding with over 14 startups in Series A or later stages and 5 exits via acquisitions and M&As. he seventh edition of QDIC invites proposals from startups in the areas of 5G, gaming, edge compute, robotics and drones, smart infrastructure, healthtech, cleantech and automotive that can leverage cutting edge technologies like AI/ML/CV on Qualcomm’s SoC platforms

QDIC 2022: What’s in store?

To be held between March 2022 – March 2023, this year’s QDIC has been inspired by the tremendous potential of smart connected devices and products that can be built to solve unique challenges in the areas of automotive, smart infrastructure, robotics and drones, industrial automation, medical technology, and rural IoT.

Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to transform India into a digitally empowered society, QDIC 2022 aims to offer support to India’s technology ecosystem. Broadening the picture, Qualcomm India would continue to spur the domestic hardware ecosystem, so that the startups can live upto PM Modi’s mantra of “make in India, make for the world”.

QDIC 2022 cohort would have upto twelve shortlisted startups being awarded a prize amount of INR 3.2 lakh, along with access to Qualcomm’s with engineering expertise, technical and business mentorship, Innovation lab with state-of-the- art equipment, patent filing incentives, and the opportunity to win equity-free prize amounts of INR 1.5Cr. Post incubation, the startups will be able to seek reimbursement from an innovation commercialization fund (ICF) after graduation to offset commercialization costs and opportunity to participate at events hosted by Qualcomm India and/or its partners.

Agenda for the webinar

Learn more about Qualcomm and its various initiatives in India, including Qualcomm Design in India Challenge 2022 details such as timelines, selection process, benefits, lab infrastructure and the available platforms for prototype development.

So, what’s the wait for? Confirm your participation in the online webinar today, and learn more about the details of the program, and the application criteria.

We look forward to hosting you!