‘Metadata is the glue that can bind the modern data stack together’ – 20 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Concepts like NFTs only make sense if they are accompanied by a strong set of utilities, a passionate community, and real governance rights. - Ankit Arora, Metasky

Cryptocurrency is something that is absolutely nascent, and therefore fascinating. It is an industry that was created during my own lifetime. - Disha Duggal, WazirX

There is tremendous scope to modernise this [wedding] industry which, despite being a very large market, has seen little development to benefit the end customer. - Lakshminarayan B, Meragi

EVs will create a new opportunity for women driver-partners to enter into the gig delivery workforce. - Akash Gupta, Zypp Electric

Smart vending machines — which uses technologies to create an automated retail solution to deliver products without human staffing — have witnessed a tremendous surge in their utilisation. - Prerna Kalra, Daalchini Technologies

Several new creators are joining the army of influencers who are not shy to experiment and are not afraid to take on new challenges and this is inspiring for the world of creators. - Abhishek Aggarwal, Trinity Gaming

Anything that’s unique – could be your way of commentary or editing style or storyline or anything new to the viewers – is something that can help you go viral very soon. - Mansi Gupta, Magsplay

Building and managing video infrastructure at scale is a non-trivial problem for most organisations. - Kshitij Gupta, Disney-Hotstar

Today’s data shows that the UK and India are two of the world’s leading hubs for digital shopping companies, with high levels of global investment and unicorns. - Hemin Bharucha, London & Partners

Machine learning is enabling brands to directly fetch data from users to plan upcoming styles and better inventory planning, thereby keeping themselves one step ahead in the fashion business. - Manthan Dhameliya, Kreeva

D2C brands rely heavily on technology. Tech is the backbone of all kinds of processes and operations that helps them build the right kind of product. - Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, ﻿Bluestone

The global online furniture ecommerce opportunity is huge and has seen rapid acceleration recently. - Subrata Mitra, Accel Partners

The automation of business processes has become an integral pillar of the digital transformation agenda of enterprises, especially post-pandemic. - Shweta Bhatia, Eight Road Ventures

E-invoicing has made the accounting process of businesses cost-effective and time-saving. – Rajesh Gupta, Busy Infotech

The modern business ecosystem requires an increasing amount of collaboration between companies, but the process for enabling this cross-company cohesion is often a manual, time-intensive experience. - Jag Lamba, Certa

On one side of this trust gap are the individuals; on the other, we have employers and service providers. Establishing trust can create a lot of hassle and paperwork for both parties. - Piyush Peshwani, OnGrid

Data and analytics are mission-critical to navigating rapidly-changing circumstances — informing decisions, seeing opportunities and navigating change. - Alex Kayyal, Salesforce Ventures

A unified system will ensure a real-time and seamless flow of data across functions and help the business get a complete view rather than working in silos. - Ridhima Kansal, Rosemoore

Metadata is the glue that can bind the modern data stack together, the layer that will allow increasingly diverse, siloed tools and people to collaborate effectively. - Prukalpa Sankar, Atlan

