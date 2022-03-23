‘A growing OTT marketplace is a boon for consumers’ – 20 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 20 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

The streaming market is ripe for technologies and innovations that improve how content owners, video platforms and advertisers engage with customers — and capture customer loyalty. - Dave Zilberman, Norwest Venture Partners

Webtoon platforms have become an explosive phenomenon across Asia with top webtoon apps cumulatively reaching over 70 million monthly users and over a 100 billion views a year. - Sharad Devarajan, Toonsutra

The media industry has been swept up in a content storm with consumers demanding high-quality, personalised content at faster-than-ever turnaround speeds. - Nishant Rao, Avataar Ventures

A content creator needs to get into their audience’s shoes and create content that is relevant. - Shruti Arjun Anand

A content creator has to develop gradually and be consistent in new concepts for gaining audiences and also remain relevant. - Payal Dhare

Everyone at home will tell you that you’re good, but when you put your content out there, you’ll know if you’re going the right way. - Khushaal Pawaar

The biggest constraint in higher education is not on the demand side, but on the supply side. - Ashwin Damera, Eruditus Group

Even though we are surrounded by our own people all the time, we still might not find the right person to talk to and resonate with, or share our agonies without any hesitation. - Rahul Mohanty, Failtell

What would stop you from making a group within your condominium and ask the chefs to start selling their food in the group? - Anujj Mehta, ﻿Hey Homie

A growing OTT marketplace is a boon for consumers looking for content and an opportunity for advertisers to reach the right set of audiences. - Akshay Modi, Modi Naturals

Brands need to have a unified view of their consumers across all channels and digital touchpoints. Ultimately, the companies which will long stand are the ones that can give this unified view to brands. - Nishant Jain, Netcore Cloud

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Traditional customer experience management tools are like a hammer looking for a nail! - Sumit Saxena, Merren

Democratising data with tools and solutions is what we need for robust data analytics, - Aparna Gupta, Microsoft

The challenges that organisations face now have evolved, the technology and the data availability has evolved, the maturity of an organisation able to handle the data and the information has evolved. - Anuj Krishna, TheMathCompany

It is important for hyper-growth companies to ensure that they get unified, real-time visibility into IT performance. - Abhilash Purushothaman, AppDynamics

A platform that provides technology services must incorporate building business models, feasible to quick changes, and agile enough to maneuver/outmaneuver. So, technology vendors and partners embracing resiliency, contingency, and security are great partners to look at. - Kunal Mathuria, Microsoft

Large businesses want to benefit from the valuation of these new digital businesses. They also realise that users are ready to switch to access new services. - Kushe Bahl, McKinsey & Company

With the rapid advancement of information technology and IoT based artificial intelligence systems getting widely deployed for businesses and government operations, technology can enable an optimised climate action. - Manish Dabkara, EKI Energy Services

Often companies focus on IT infrastructure and less prominence is given to employees’ emotions and how it impacts their daily lives and decision-making process. - Priyanka Botny, Playonomics

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).