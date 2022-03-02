‘The global retail industry is currently experiencing a generational shift’ – 20 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 20 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

A look at the world’s most successful organisations or the global effort to fight COVID-19 reveals the importance of data – and the fact that it’s at the centre of innovation and growth. - Sushant Gupta, SG Analytics

MSMEs who stay invested in cloud offerings will most certainly get to reinvent their business early and get a competitive edge. Start small with cloud ERP and then expand rapidly. - Rishabh Devgan, SAP India

The affordability cloud offers to start small and pay as we go plays a key role in digital transformation. Most startups are becoming cloud-native first. - Shashwat Singh, Imagine Marketing Services

Because of a lack of cybercrime awareness and classification procedures in a country like India, the true figures are likely to be under-reported. - Vishal Shah, Synersoft Technologies

Due to the interconnected world and corporations, there are chances of loopholes in technologies, processes, and people, which adversaries take advantage of and enter an organisation. - Jaydeep Ruparelia, Infopercept

Even legacy brands are competing with D2C brands today. Therefore, the only way to grow is to focus on customer delight. - Shankar Prasad, ﻿Plum

The key is to not just communicate with consumers, but establish a strong connect, engage, and entertain them. - Ashit Kukian, Radio City

In the tech-savvy world, the unicorns startups are usually the ones who’ve been giving major attention to the user experience. - Narayan Gangadhar, Angel One Limited

It is imperative to tie in our digital marketing and content strategy with category behaviour, as marketing efforts can make customers uncomfortable or worse impact disposition negatively. - Ruchira Jain and Natasha Kumar, Elevate Insights

With the rise of online loan platforms, online identity frauds have skyrocketed. These platforms tend to have poor checks when onboarding, given the competitive landscape and pressure to show fast user growth. - Nithin Kamath, Zerodha

Fintech, crypto, on-demand economy, all these sectors were accelerating after the pandemic hit. This also saw a rise in frauds and these high growth companies wanted to know who their customer was. - Ranjan Reddy, Bureau

The global retail industry is currently experiencing a generational shift. The future always lay in e-commerce, and the pandemic only accelerated this shift. - Arpit Gupta, RetainIQ

Headless commerce steps in as an ideal solution allowing businesses to evolve. It empowers brands to curate interactive and immersive experiences with just an API call to implement the modifications in the core. - Rajiv Kumar Aggarwal, StoreHippo

Edtech gives you scale, a multiple and networking effect. - Anurag Gupta, STEMROBO

It is very easy to filter and completely change the way you look in profile photos but it's hard to fake your voice. - Tanvi Gupta, ﻿SwoonME

Instead of trying to fight your environment, try to stay focused when your notifications are pinging you. - Tanuj Bhojwani, iSPIRT Foundation

Digital technology is the most malleable resource at the world’s disposal to overcome constraints and reimagine everyday work and life. - Satya Nadella, Microsoft

Modern factories are an intermesh of machines, legacy systems, processes, and humans. This multi-layered environment needs a multi-layered approach. - Surbhi K Singh, FireVisor

Data literacy is the biggest challenge when it comes to building a data analytics startup. - Sushant Gupta, SG Analytics

There are few better signs of a powerful developer experience than enthusiastic adoption. - Neil Shah, Greenoaks

The infusion of technology in the marketing of tea brands can prove to be extremely fruitful to Indian labels. - Srinivas Ganadinni, The Tea Planet

The opportunities in the energy technology sector are huge and transformative. - Shridevi R Bale, Accenture

Contrary to scepticism, autonomous and other emerging technologies create opportunities to generate more jobs and give rise to disruptive businesses. - Sudeep George, iMerit

