‘Edtech is a sector where India has the potential to create global champions’ – 20 quotes on the India business opportunity

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of March 7-13 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

The growing credit awareness among women, triggered by the recent BNPL phenomenon will bring more women under the credit gamut and give a rapid boost to India’s consumption demand. - Gaurav Chopra, IndiaLends

Innovative products and features like BNPL, credit cards for kids and teenagers are sure to increase the penetration of digital payments in the country. - Manmeet Singh, Cashfree Payments﻿

Despite financial services being the largest sector in India, and fintech’s increasingly partnering with banks and financial institutions, there are no fintech-focussed or fintech experts growth stage funds. - Navin Surya, Venture Catalysts Group

We believe India is one of the most underserved large economies when it comes to access to credit. - Puneet Agarwal, Money View

With an increased digital push, tech innovations have reached rural markets helping entrepreneurs identify the market opportunities in rural India. - Vamsi Udayagiri, Hesa

Electronic goods, household appliances - they're all seeing an uptake in the villages of India. - Prasanna Kumar, ﻿VilCart

The moment you move to smaller towns and villages, the delivery time of medicines – with discounts and same/next day in metros -- extends five to seven days. - Anish Agarwal, TABLT

Gifting is a large but highly fragmented market in India. Online gifting has hardly scratched the surface and has huge headroom to grow, with digital tailwinds supporting such growth. - Sachin Bhartiya, Lighthouse Advisors

The fashion retail industry in India is highly saturated and extremely competitive. Entry benchmarks or hurdles to enter this industry are low, making it a super lucrative option. - Divam Jain, Fabnest

There is a large market need for outcome-oriented, specialist care for skin and hair conditions. - Guna Kakulapati, CureSkin

India’s healthtech sector is on an exciting journey of disruption and continues to offer immense value propositions to consumers and businesses alike. - Kushal Bhatnagar, RedSeer

Startups have changed the attitude and the presentation of tea so drastically that it went from being hidden in a corner on the rack to a position of display at the centre table. - Bharat Malu, Chymey

EV sector presents an opportunity as exciting as the birth of the automobile industry in the 1980s (with the arrival of Maruti). - Anshu Kapoor, Edelweiss Wealth Management

Edtech is a sector where India has the potential to create global champions by solving the trilemma of cost, quality, and scale. - Byju Raveendran

The modernisation of the sport and innovation by league teams resonates with Gen-Z. - Radha Kapoor Khanna, Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club

India is one of the most interesting global gaming markets, with 40 percent of its population belonging to this cohort. - Ethan Kim, Hashed

We have seen an unprecedented consumption of audio content amongst users in our country. - Lal Chand Bisu, Kuku FM

If Indian cinema has done us proud globally by becoming a marker of our soft power, Indian news TV has shamed us by becoming a marker for the worst form of journalism. It is time to fix it. - Vanita Kohli-Khandekar, The Indian Media Business

Out of the 136 odd unicorns in India, only five to six are led by women founders so there’s a long way for us to go. - Naiyya Saggi, The Good Glamm Group

