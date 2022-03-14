‘There is so much revenge travel happening’ – 20 quotes of the week from India’s COVID-19 struggle

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle. Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

The pandemic has brought greater awareness among individuals around the world about health-risk management. - Chris George, QubeHealth

While COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of digital health, there are a few obstacles. Patients have embraced it. The bottleneck is the providers. - Ramesh Byrapaneni, Endiya Partners

The interest in [ayurvedic] products was fueled by the recommendations from the Ministry of AYUSH to fight COVID-19. - Avneet Bhatia, NatureFit

The pandemic became the litmus test for us to demonstrate our strong risk-management capabilities. - Nupur Gupta, NIRA

Currently, when businesses across shapes and sizes have suffered the whiplash of COVID-induced disruptions, the role of the supply chain becomes critical. - Ridhima Kansal, Rosemoore

We have seen how the business is moving out of China because of COVID-19, and being a cotton-rich country, India holds a strategic position. - Ronak Chiripal, ﻿Nandan Terry

[Employees] can go anywhere and work for anyone, so that means that companies have to shift their retention tactics toward implementing the best technology that makes everyone’s jobs easier, and more fun. - Meghan Biro, TalentCulture

A hybrid or flexible model will shape the future of workplace culture. At the core of this transition will be empathy and agility that will encourage the employees to strike the right balance. - Kusumita Dasgupta, Twitter India

The pandemic has proved people can be just as productive when they’re splitting their time between home and the office and it’s highlighted the huge opportunity we have to improve working life. - Fatima Koning, IWG

As the future of work moves to hybrid workplaces, psychological safety in organisations is critical to success. A team with high psychological safety inherently nurtures a culture of trust and wellbeing. - Daniel Lobo, BecauseYOU

The pandemic has catalysed a monumental shift in where and how people work. - Jeff Abbott, Ivanti

Employers must respond by adopting technology that facilitates collaboration and lessens the disparities in experience across gender lines. - Meghan Biro, TalentCulture

The COVID-19 pandemic did create some big challenges as far as our physical events and campaigns are concerned. But it created a window of opportunity in terms of virtual events. - Kamal Narayan Omer, IHW Council

Tech and digital intervention in real estate are much more prominent today than during the pre-COVID era. In the face of adversity, the industry has moved swiftly towards technology adoption. - Govind Rai, Insomniacs

Even during the times of COVID-19, the content of creators proved to be a great source of motivating factor as it offered viewers a virtual escape from reality, giving them temporary relief, entertainment and comfort as we continued to maintain social distancing. - Abhishek Aggarwal, Trinity Gaming

The automation of business processes has become an integral pillar of the digital transformation agenda of enterprises, especially post-pandemic. - Shweta Bhatia, Eight Road Ventures

In the current context of the pandemic, digitalisation, stakeholder engagement is helping us build ESG strategies and framework for the organisation. - Thakur Pherwani, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Like every trend waiting to become a phenomenon, the gig economy too witnessed a disruption over the last five-odd years, especially escalating during the pandemic of 2020. - Gurpreet Singh, Awign

As compared to pre-COVID-19 time, the demand for second-hand cars was increased to 20-30 percent after the lockdown. - Mridu Mahendra Das, Automovill

There is so much revenge travel happening and people want to live in quaint homestays, and Northeastern states are very much on the map of travellers. - Jaydeep Bose, SayRooms

