Sachin Bansal-at-a-glance: From Flipkart to Navi IPO

When Sachin Bansal co-founded an online bookstore called ﻿Flipkart﻿ in October 2007, little did he know that he would one day become one of the most-watched startup founders of India.

Ten years into the Flipkart journey, Sachin formally announced his exit from the ecommerce giant in 2018 after the deal with Walmart. All eyes were on Sachin’s next endeavour.

Over the years, BAC Acquisitions (BACQ), which Sachin co-founded with IIT Delhi batchmate Ankit Agarwal, has been in the media spotlight for its bets on startups such as electric vehicle companies ﻿Bounce﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿Vogo Automotive﻿﻿, apart from merchant credit platform ﻿Kissht﻿ and consumer electronics company, ﻿﻿boAt Lifestyle﻿﻿, which has also filed its DRHP for a public listing this year.

Now, as Navi Technologies, the holding company for BACQ, prepares for its Rs 3,350 crore IPO, all eyes are once again on the prolific investor and the OG of India’s startup ecosystem.

Read more about Sachin’s strategic career moves over the years and how he built Navi, here.

The Interview

Ritviz arrived on India's music landscape with his popular track 'Udd Gaye' in 2016.

In an interview at YourStory's Creators Inc, Ritviz bares his soul on his journey, his entrepreneurial dreams and what keeps him motivated and more.

Editor’s Pick: Siddarth Pai, Founding Partner, 3one4 Capital

In an interview with YourStory, Siddarth Pai, Founding Partner, ﻿3one4 Capital﻿, says that the Russia-Ukraine conflict will have a bearing on Indian startups, given the inflow of overseas capital. However, despite this environment, he is optimistic that the country will see another 30-40 new unicorns emerging in the startup ecosystem. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Simplifying health insurance for employees

Many organisations struggle to provide their employees with comprehensive health coverage amid budget constraints.

Enter ﻿HealthySure﻿﻿, which is enabling employees to have comprehensive life insurance cover by helping them upgrade their corporate health cover. Read more.

News & Updates

The RBI's ban on Paytm Payments Bank from accepting new users came after its servers were reportedly found to be sharing information with China-based entities. Following this development, parent company One 97 Communications' stock price dropped to an all-time low of Rs 662.25 apiece on the BSE.

﻿BharatPe﻿ has launched gold loans for merchants partners, marking their entry in the secured loans category. The company has partnered with RBI-approved NBFCs to offer gold loans of up to Rs 20 lakh.

MakeMyTrip﻿ introduced limited-edition NFTs (non-fungible tokens) to commemorate and celebrate India’s rich biodiversity. The NFTs highlight India’s diverse landscapes, flora, and fauna.

Overall exports from India, including merchandise and services, reached $57.03 billion in February 2022, witnessing a 25.41 percent growth vis-à-vis the same month last year, according to data released by the government.

﻿ Niramai ﻿ Health Analytix, the deeptech Bengaluru-based healthcare company offering a novel radiation-free, non-touch, accurate, breast cancer screening solution in India, has now received US FDA clearance for their first device, SMILE-100 System.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

Naveen Tewari, Founder of Glance and InMobi

“The biggest thing about entrepreneurship is to deal with rejection on a constant basis and then still come out of it all right.”

– Naveen Tiwari, Founder and CEO, InMobi

