Sedai, a Silicon Valley-based Autonomous Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) platform, on Wednesday said it has raised $15 million in Series A funding from investors led by Norwest Venture Partners with participation from Sierra Ventures and Uncorrelated Ventures.

The round follows a seed led by Sierra Ventures and Uncorrelated Ventures, bringing the total funding to $18.8 million. The company also said it is setting up a Research & Development centre and product engineering division in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

“Sedai delivers SREs a platform that can act independently on their behalf, learn from them, and carefully measure the efficacy and continuously fix and improve right in production. The engineering team in Thiruvananthapuram will be the core and critical piece in this product engineering plan," said Suresh Mathew, CEO of Sedai.

Founded in 2019 by Suresh Mathew (Founder and CEO) and Benjamin Thomas (Co-founder and President), Sedai has developed an autonomous artificial intelligence-based platform that can manage Serverless and Kubernetes environments. The company's machine learning-based service helps clients decrease operational expenses and boost efficiency by proactively predicting issues, reducing time to resolution, and increasing service availability.

Sedai's founders have worked in Silicon Valley companies like PayPal, Facebook and Google, and plan to build a "Silicon Valley styled" Engineering R&D centre in Thiruvananthapuram. The team will be focusing on cutting-edge cloud technologies, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data science for the autonomous cloud management platform, stated an official release.

Benjamin Thomas, President of Sedai commented,

“We have a strong sense of purpose and a proven track record of success. This, and the quality of software engineering talent pool in Kerala and south of Tamil Nadu will help Sedai drive the autonomous cloud movement.”

“Engineering excellence and innovation is Sedai's forte, and the team in Thiruvananthapuram will have a pivotal role in delivering the first fully autonomous management cloud platform for companies worldwide.”, said Aby Jacob, Head of India Centre for Sedai.

The platform manages cloud environments for users in real-time, taking autonomous actions to minimise availability issues and maximise resource performance. Sedai looks for symptoms in the cloud platform and remediates issues before it happens, without any human intervention, and increases platform efficiency by 93 percent and availability up to 99.999 percent, claims the company.