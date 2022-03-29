The future of work has arrived: Slack announces India launch

The company has planned a gala launch for India through a series of events and themed engagements in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Gala launch events in Bengaluru and Mumbai

The Slack India Launch will kick off with a gala launch event in Bengaluru and Mumbai on April 5 and 7, 2022 respectively. The launches will feature keynotes by Stewart Butterfield, CEO and Co-founder, Slack; and Rahul Sharma, AVP and Country Manager, Slack India.

Stewart has been an entrepreneur, designer and technology leader, usually all at once – for more than 20 years. He was named one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World by Time Magazine and Technology Innovator of the Year by the Wall Street Journal.

Rahul meanwhile, is a technology industry executive with over 20 years of experience, with extensive background and experience in building and scaling businesses delivering high impact results for SaaS organisations.

The events will also feature specially curated panels of ecosystem leaders who will discuss how they are rethinking digital-first work, and share their first hand perspectives on the future of work.

The speakers will discuss how they are rethinking digital-first work. They will delve on how to break silos, embrace flexibility and automate work, and share tips on connecting people across time zones, physical spaces, and even across companies.

The launch events will also include networking, and live entertainment with a music band, cocktails, and dinner.

About Slack

Slack is the collaboration hub that brings the right people, information and tools together to get work done. Over 750,000 organisations in more than 150 countries including 65 of the Fortune 100 companies use Slack to transform business communication.

Slack is leading a generational shift in the way an entire company works together. It offers a new choice – a better way to work together – by replacing email in organisations.

Only Slack offers a secure, enterprise-grade environment that can scale with the largest companies in the world. It is a new layer of the business technology stack where people can work together more effectively, connect all their other software tools and services, and find the information they need to do their best work.