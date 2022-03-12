Sneak peek into Day 2 of Women on a Mission summit

At the heart of HerStory, lies the belief that women are the formidable force that drive the world. Being true to our nature, we brought together women who have time and again with their grit, fearlessness and power, proven that they run the world — today and always.

Our flagship event, Women on a Mission 2022 was our dedication to womankind.

The event kicked off with an introductory address by Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory, who inaugurated the two-day event while giving a glimpse of what’s in store as women from different walks of life deliberate, discuss, and speak on topics close to their hearts.

After the roaring success of Day 1 of HerStory’s Women on a Mission 2022 , Day 2 is set to kickstart with four tracks featuring several more Indian women leaders delivering exhilarating and inspiring sessions.

Editor’s Pick: Inside Vadilal’s experimental café outlets

Legacy ice cream company Vadilal launched its first Now For Ever café outlet in Ahmedabad to connect with millennials between 18-35 ages. With an ice-cream-themed décor, the café serves over 60 innovative dishes on its menu. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

How this CA is rejuvenating rural commerce

Prasanna Kumar, a CA who spent a decade in the financial services industry, could not ignore his inner entrepreneurial voice that wanted to build for rural India. He, along with like-minded individuals Mahesh Bhat, Rajasekhar, and Amith S Mali in 2018, founded VilCart — a rural commerce startup. Read more.

Top Stories of the Week

This week, we reviewed NiyoX, a neobanking platform built on Equitas Small Finance Bank. The app has over a million downloads on the Google Play Store, and a 3 out of 5-star rating. Here’s our experience using the app.

In this week’s Product Roadmap, we featured hyperlocal content and social media platform Lokal. The Bengaluru-headquartered app, which offers local news, classifieds, matrimony ads, and jobs in regional languages, now has a monthly active user base of more than six million.

Inside the BHOR Project, a part of the Rajasthan Skill and Livelihood Development Corporation and Skill India's effort to provide viable skills and livable incomes so people are not relying on begging.

Meet Sukhiya Bai, who is helping 150-200 women farmers in Madhya Pradesh by modernising agriculture. She says she wants to help women farmers who don’t have the means to irrigate their farms and then educate them about best agricultural practices.

Dr Priya Virmani has been making waves globally with her work in fast-tracking social change by empowering underserved women, boys, and girls across India. She started the Paint Our World trust, which rehabilitates and empowers orphans and children who are victims of rape and abuse.

