With a line-up of 12 coaches, Success Gyan’s Super Growth Summit aims to focus on holistic growth and development

Training platform Success Gyan is set to organise the 7th edition of its flagship event, Super Growth Summit, on March 12. The event will bring together 12 world-class trainers to help individuals embark on a journey of holistic growth and transformation in the fields of career, business, leadership, health, lifestyle, and productivity.

The 7th Super Growth Summit will be headlined by mega influencer and social media entrepreneur Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps as well as the author of international bestselling series, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Jack Canfield. The virtual event will appeal to all categories of individuals from employees who will learn how to accelerate their corporate growth from leading career coach Sawan Kapoor to entrepreneurs who will learn how to triple their income from Asia’s best business coach Rajiv Talreja and digital coaches and trainers who will walk away with the winning formula for outstanding coaching from Siddharth Rajsekar and Blair Singer. Women will be motivated to live a life by design thanks to India’s leading life coach, Puja Puneet. The line-up will also include a session by Surendran J, Founder and CEO, Success Gyan.

Surendran launched the platform 10 years ago after he experienced the power of learning through a live event with international bestselling author Brian Tracy. Surendran believes that the current education system does not teach the critical skills needed to lead a holistic life, and Success Gyan aims at bridging that gap. Having been through his own share of struggles and his journey of finding his answers through multiple live sessions with renowned international speakers, Surendran took it upon himself to create this ecosystem to enable lifelong learning in every sphere in India with the best trainers in the world. Success Gyan has touched one million lives in the last decade and brought over 50 thought leaders to India including Brian Tracy, Jack Canfield, T Harv Eker, Denis Waitley, and Robert Kiyosaki.

Success Gyan recently started the 8pm ‘learning hour’ to replace time wasted on Netflix and the likes with something way more productive and valuable. With the right growth mindset and access to international training, Surendran believes that India has the potential to become the training capital of the world.

After hosting over 500+ live events, Success Gyan adapted its business model to virtual events with the onset of the pandemic. Since March 2019, Success Gyan has hosted 1,000+ online events for almost no cost for the attendees. Speaking about the business transformation during the pandemic,

Surendran said, “We wanted to give people something positive during the pandemic to focus their energy on and hence, began Success Gyan Academy that focuses purely on the digital medium. We are overwhelmed with the reach and impact that these events have had across the country.”

The last Super Growth Summit was attended by 25,873 participants and has collectively impacted over 1 lakh lives through its six editions. Past speakers of the event include Nick Vijucic, Gaur Gopal Das, Brian Tracy, Jack Canfield, Dr John Demartini, Robert Kiyosaki, to name a few.

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Time: 9:30 AM – 4:30 PM

Price: Free