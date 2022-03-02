Is your new year’s resolution to be tech-smart? Tata Tele Business Services will help you stick to it

Investing in the right technology can help you fast track your digital transformation ambitions, save time, cut costs, and streamline processes. Tata Tele Business Services provides a bouquet of smart and affordable solutions to help you seamlessly achieve your business goals this year.

Although the last two years have been difficult, especially for small and medium businesses navigating unprecedented circumstances, there’s light at the end of the tunnel with equally unprecedented technological advances in the digital transformation space. All of which has paved the way into the era of hybrid work models, rapid automation, virtual everything – in short the much appreciated digital revolution.

The goals, challenges, and experiences that the businesses started with at the beginning of 2021 changed drastically by the end of the year. They've come a long way with several survival skills that have made their business and themselves stronger. If you're a business that endured this phase, you can pat yourself on the back.

Now, as businesses prepare to ace the year 2022, it's important to have specific, actionable goals or resolutions, that acknowledge the existence of the pandemic – past, present and is ready to navigate all disruptions. The strategy could be improving customer relations, increasing innovation capacity, generating profits, boosting productivity, and so on. In the nutshell, anything and everything that helps businesses get back into the race towards growth.

But how often do we stick to the resolutions we make? Most of them don't see through to completion because they're not smart resolutions, mainly because entrepreneurs are not benefitting from the technology that’s available to them.

Put ‘smart’ in every business resolution

For business leaders, smart resolutions can be as simple as this - I will obsess about cybersecurity, I will enable and secure the mobile workforce, I will optimise better hybrid and better multi-cloud environment for my employees, I will optimise costs and build capabilities leveraging the latest in cloud technologies, I will use technology to automate processes, and so on.

But it's easier said than done. Cybersecurity, for instance, affects even giant corporations with huge budgets, so you can imagine what it does to the small and medium businesses. And when you have limited staff who are constantly having to deal with new threats that come with technology, it can be difficult to ensure security. When it comes to hybrid work, the challenge remains on how to create an equal environment for those at home and office, while ensuring operational savings.

But even amidst these challenges, it's important to take a step back and look at the big picture. By investing in smart technology, IT leaders will have peace of mind throughout the year and save their precious time to focus on growing the business, rather than on daily operational tasks.

Investing in a suite of Smart Solutions will help you stick to resolutions

Now that we know how investing in the right technology can help you save time, cut costs, and streamline processes, the smartest resolution you can take is by partnering with the right service provider.

Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS) provides a bouquet of smart and affordable services to help you seamlessly achieve your business goals for the new year.

With Smartflo, an ultra-flexible, advanced cloud communication suite, you can communicate with your employees, customers and the ecosystem on the go, provide a frictionless customer experience, and reduce operational costs, owing to zero bulky infrastructure and storage.

Smart Internet is a state-of-the-art Internet leased line bundled with cloud-based security and DIY interface that helps you get connectivity, security, manageability, and clear visibility of users and network, along with 24x7x365 monitoring and support. The solution is easy to install, use, and maintain.

Another solution is Smart VPN, a seamless, reliable, and secure multi-location connectivity which helps you optimise workflow as the solution integrates with your office VPN connection. You can provide business partners and customers restricted access, while staying connected on a reliable network.

And finally, if you're looking to set up a new office or a branch operation, you can leverage SmartOffice®, an innovative single-box solution that gives you access to voice and data connectivity. It's affordable, easy-to-deploy and the best part is that you don't need to invest in multiple devices or approach multiple service providers.

Conquer 2022 with TTBS

It's a fast-paced technology world and the only constant is change. As an entrepreneur or business leader, you have a lot on your plate, but it's crucial to remind yourself that each day is an opportunity to improve experiences and create more opportunities. As a trusted innovation and technology partner, Tata Tele Business Services offers Smart Solutions which makes it easier to brace any kind of business climate you face in 2022 and beyond.

Vishal Rally, Senior Vice President - Product and Marketing, Tata TeleServices points out, “Agility in technology, strategy, and decision making will be what sets any business apart when it comes to navigating disruptions. At TTBS, we have always envisioned staying ahead of the curve through innovation, strategic partnerships and creating solutions customised to specific industry problems.”