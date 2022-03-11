Elon Musk, musician Grimes welcomed daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk or 'Y' in December

Tesla and SpaceX Founder Elon Musk and his musician partner Grimes have welcomed a new baby daughter called Exa Dark Sideræl Musk - or 'Y', this time via surrogacy.

Obviously, this news has broken the internet, especially because of the unique names the parents have given to their kids so far. The couple has a son together who's called X, or X Æ A-12.

The story was first reported by a Vanity Fair reporter who was at Grimes' place for an interview and heard the baby crying in a separate room from where the conversation was conducted, upstairs. The baby was apparently born in December, 33-year-old Grimes revealed to the reporter.

Y's name is a nod to several elements in space and technology. Exa refers to supercomputing; Dark means 'the unknown', and Sideræl (pronounced sigh-deer-ee-el) is elvish for "the true time of the universe".

Grimes said she wanted to name the baby Odysseus Musk, but the duo instead decided to name her something unique, like her brother.

"A girl named Odysseus is my dream," Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, was quoted by Vanity Fair as saying. The parents and the two kids currently live in Austin, Texas, where Musk conducts most of his business.