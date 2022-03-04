These are the top five industries seeing strong hiring activity across India

Naukri has just released its February 2022 Naurki JobSpeak Index report, and it has great news for all you folks looking for a new job.

According to the job portal's data, February 2022 saw the highest amount of hiring activity across the country. The previous high was in September 2021 before Omicron hit.

The report states that hiring has increased 31 percent year-on-year between February 2021 and February 2022. However, what industries are showing the most interest in new candidates?

Credit: Naukri JobSpeak Index February 2022

The Naukri JobSpeak Index has seen a growing trend of hiring across the last two months, with January 2022 showing the third highest mark after February 2022 and September 2021. Hopefully, this spike will continue for the foreseeable future as the country comes out of the pandemic.

This hiring boom seems to have come across both metro cities and emerging cities, while there has been an over 30 percent hike in hiring regardless of years of experience for anyone less than 16 years into their career.

According to Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer at Naukri, jobseekers can be confident of growing opportunities.

"With sectors like Auto/Auto Ancillary showing recovery after a long time, and other major organised sectors sustaining growth, one can say that both sentiment and confidence are strong among the jobseekers,” he said.