Twitter rolls out Creator Dashboard; allows influencers to track earnings

Social media giant Twitter has unveiled a new tool for its creators. Twitter announced on Tuesday that its new Creator Dashboard will allow creators and influencers to track what they would be earning from the platform's monetisation features Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces. This new feature will allow creators to search for their past payments and analyse upcoming payouts.

According to Twitter's website, "Creators can monitor the $50 minimum threshold required for payout and manage their estimated payment dates, which can take up to 90 days to deposit in a bank account. "

For now, the Creator Dashboard will be available in the US and for iOS users. Twitter is yet to reveal updates for Indian or Android users.

Creators will get to earn up to 97 percent of revenue on the content that they create, after in-app purchase fees. Once creators reach $50,000 in lifetime earnings, they will get to earn up to 80 percent of the revenue, after in-app purchase fees.

The dashboard will be available under the 'Monetizations' tab in Twitter for users with more than 10,000 followers, and who participate in the Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows. Super Follows is a paid monthly subscription offered by Twitter to allow users to support their favourite creators. At present, it is available only in the US and Canada.

According to a report by TechCruch, Twitter further plans to enhance the dashboard to ensure that it allows creators on its platform to find new ways to grow their communities and analyse how they make money on the platform.

Earlier last year, Twitter rolled out its 'Twitter for Professionals' feature to help businesses, creators, publishers and developers showcase and highlight their content and services on Twitter, for free. Twitter did this to allow the free flow of public conversations between creators and brands in real-time.