Vedantu launches W.A.V.E 2.0, an interactive learning platform that leverages AI/ML

﻿Vedantu﻿, a Bengaluru-based edtech pioneer in live online learning, launched W.A.V.E 2.0 — an interactive and engaging classroom — at their event called Vtopia. The edtech giant aims to use the patented technology to redefine the learning experience and performance recognition at a whole new level. The 2.0 version of the W.A.V.E (Whiteboard Audio Video Environment) learning platform envisions making quality education accessible, and creating an impact at scale in India.

The edtech unicorn claimed to be the first company to offer live online classes in 2014 in K-12 tutoring space. Since then, the company has pioneered significant innovations including W.A.V.E, its proprietary live teaching platform, and the multi-teacher model. W.A.V.E measures 100+ parameters in real-time using AI/ML to drive student engagement, teaching effectiveness, and learning outcomes. The technology delivers insights through face recognition, content, whiteboard usage analysis, verbal interaction analysis, doubt analysis, tone, sentiment analysis, and much more.

W.A.V.E 2.0 claims to be 10x more engaging, effective, predictable, and designed for transformative learning outcomes at a fraction of the cost. With the integration of AI/ML technology, Vedantu says its offering is designed for Bharat, where high-speed internet is not guaranteed. W.A.V.E 2.0 uses 40 percent less bandwidth than other platforms.

Vamsi Krishna, CEO and Co-founder of Vedantu said,

“W.A.V.E 2.0 is setting new standards and striving towards better quality online classes. Since its inception, W.A.V.E has been used by 4,000+ teachers to teach 24 million students for 70 million hours. And these students came from 7,300+ cities and towns — that’s almost 92 percent of the total cities and towns in India. With W.A.V.E 2.0., we want to create a learning experience that sparks curiosity and makes a student more immersed in the entire learning process. We are setting a new benchmark for the future of online classes while optimizing bandwidth enabling millions more, who can access quality education.”

Today, W.A.V.E has filed five patents, and one patent has already been granted in the US. W.A.V.E 2.0 encapsulates 67 live interactive features that enable students to unlock their true potential by boosting student interactions and improving learning outcomes.

Major highlights in the new version include -

A portal — Digital notebook for students to write and demonstrate the concepts per their understanding. Teachers can evaluate and assist students one-on-one, and the notebook can also be shared in the LIVE classroom.

3D++ models to break down complexity — This makes complex diagrammatic concepts easy to understand. Students can enter the 3D world, zoom in to view minute details, and rotate the 3D model.

Multi-teacher model — It facilitates seamless handling of bigger classrooms through batches without compromising on the quality of interaction. Master teachers can focus on teaching while a second teacher, known as the class teacher, can simultaneously solve the students’ doubts in real-time. This allows us to mentor and guide every single student, irrespective of class strength while ensuring they are understanding the concepts inside-out.

Milestone, report card, and leaderboard - This encourages students to perform better. Teachers can trigger a report card during certain milestone events in class for students to understand statistics around their quiz attempts. ‘Leaderboard’ is an A-game feature that ranks students in a top 15 list basis the points that they accrue by participating and getting correct answers in an activity.

Stars, badges, and Dhol instantly - Instant gratification enhances student morale. This feature drives it by showering stars and Dhol to create a fun experience, reward classroom performance and behaviour, and celebrate birthdays with animation and sound effects.

AR filters - Further to make learning entertaining and educational, teachers can use filters while teaching the younger grade students for undivided attention.

On-stage appreciation - With motivation and appreciation at the center, ‘On stage’ allows teachers to do what they would ideally do in a physical classroom when they bring students in front of the blackboard to acknowledge and reward them.

Tag, drag, drop - Touch-based interactions between a teacher and student made simpler with tag and drag/drop features. Objects can be moved and matched around on the whiteboard and actual images can be clicked on to select answers.

Instant doubt solving - The biggest difference between a recorded video and a live real-time class is a student's ability to interact and ask doubts. W.A.V.E 2.0 enables ‘Instant Doubt Solving’ with multiple Teacher Assistants (TAs) in a live class to support the main teacher in resolving student doubts.

As per the startup, students have the access to the quality teachers from across the country and can explore personalised content to advance their learning through real-time post-class detailed insights along with feedback on their engagement in every class. For large group classes, the platform can accommodate more than 2,000 students, and, for webinars, more than 10,000 students.

Over a million students attend live classes every month on the platform and more than 35 million users every month from 10,000+ cities and 50+ countries access free content, tests, doubts, videos on Vedantu's platform, and its channels on YouTube.