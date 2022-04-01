What’s fuelling India’s nutraceutical boom?

One of the many changes brought by the COVID-19 pandemic is the rise of healthier lifestyles.

And riding this demand are direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands with dedicated product lines to immunity boosters and vitamin supplements. In fact, a report by Deloitte claims that the Indian nutraceuticals market is expected to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 21 percent in 2022.

“What was earlier a ‘fitness enthusiast’ market is now a proactive health aware market. More consumers are taking care of their body and have actively increased consumption in this category,” Rahul Chowdhri, Partner at Stellaris, tells YourStory.

The emergence of nutraceuticals startups is further signified by investor interest in the market. According to data by Tracxn, out of the top 50 Indian startups in the segment, 20 have raised funding in 2020 and 2021.

This demand is also rising in terms of diversification, as more and more startups are focusing on health foods and beauty products as well.

“Look better and eat better are both super core needs, and brands want to diversify the problems they tackle,” says Cathy Guo, Manager, Investments and Portfolio at Antler.

The Interview

There has never been a better time to run a D2C beauty or personal care brand in India. To understand the factors driving the growth of the sector, hear from industry pioneers on the third episode of 'Scale to Succeed' by HSBC, in association with YourStory.

Editor’s Pick: App Friday

With many of us now working from home, emails have become integral to our functioning and communicating at work. However, traditional inboxes don't tend to be conversational.

Enter Spike, which makes email flow conversational, turning back and forth emails into a text message-type layout, making it easier to keep track of the conversation. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Social networking platform for entrepreneurs

When Neeraj Joshi wanted to bounce his startup ideas off to entrepreneurs, he realised most wouldn’t respond. Even entrepreneur-focused communities didn't help.

So, he decided to create his own community of entrepreneurs and founded PushStart, a social networking platform that enables conversations, discussions, problem-solving, and having an entrepreneurs' “tribe”. Read more.

News & Updates

﻿Polygon launched Polygon ID, an identity solution that offers users additional privacy and control. The blockchain network intends to use zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs to generate a digital identity that does not divulge users' personal information.

﻿HealthQuad announced the final close of its second fund, HealthQuad Fund-II, with a total subscription of $162 million (Rs 1,215 crore), more than 2.2X greater than its target size at launch.

﻿Amazon﻿ India and ﻿Sun Mobility partnered to expand the deployment of electric vehicles (EVs) integrated with battery swapping technology for the ecommerce giant's transportation and logistics services. These EVs will contribute to Amazon's commitment to adding 10,000 EVs to its India delivery fleet by 2025.

Credit card firm ﻿Visa﻿ launched its NFT creator programme to assist small-scale businesses and artists. With its creator programme, Visa intends to collaborate with several global digital artists and aims to empower them through blockchain technology and NFT commerce education.

