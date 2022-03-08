Women’s Day: These 10 powerful movie dialogues highlight women empowerment

Gone are the days when Indian cinema portrayed women as supporting characters like love interests or as frail and submissive characters or item girls.

But over the decades, Bollywood has evolved and witnessed significant transformation, and has given us strong female leads. Women characters and female leads are now shown as more independent, confident, and powerful in their own ways, inspiring and motivating other women.

This International Women’s Day, YourStory celebrates the spirit of womanhood by bringing some inspiring dialogues from popular movies.

Kabhi kisi ko itna bhi mat darao, ki darr hi khatam ho jaaye - Don't scare someone so much that they are ot scared anymore - Priyanka Chopra in Mary Kom.

Priyanka Chopra has never failed to amuse the audience with her bold and unconventional characters. Mary Kom, the sports-biopic, unfolds the struggles of ace boxer

Priyanka Chopra

Mary Kom. Along with the screenplay and performance, various dialogues of the film have left a long-lasting impression on the audience.

Aaj tak hum sab log ek galat direction mein effort karte rahe hai..- Till today, we were all trying in the wrong direction. We should save our boys and not girls. Because if we save our boys then our girls will be safe - Deepak Sehgal (Amitabh Bachchan), Pink

The legendary actor played the role of lawyer Deepak Sehgal in the movie Pink. The movie was about the fight between truth and power and gave out the message of how we should be sensitive and sensible about women's rights and dignity.

[file photo] Amitabh Bachchan

Jab zindagi ek baar milti hai, to do baar kya sochna - When life meets once, why think twice - Vidya Balan in Dirty Picture

Vidya Balan is known for changing the portrayal of women in movies with her roles. In the Dirty Picture, Vidya played the role of a rebellious woman, actor Silk Smitha.

Vidya Balan

Kuch karne ke liye kaayde ki nahi, iraade ki zaroorat hoti hai - To do something requires intention, not action. - Shivani Roy (Rani Mukherji), Mardani

Known for her versatility, Rani Mukherji played a very strong character of a vigilante cop as Shivani Shivaji Roy, who fought for crime against women.

Darne mein koi burai nahi hai, bas apne darr ko itna bada mat bana do… ke tumhe aage badhne se rok le - There is no harm in cracking; just don’t allow your fear to become so intense that it prevents you from progressing - Mandira (Kajol), My Name is Khan

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

One of the most renowned actresses in Bollywood, Kajol played the role of Mandira in My Name is Khan and portrayed the role of a single and independent mother.

Sapne dekhna aachi baat hai, par kai baar unke peeche daudte daudte apne peeche choot jaate hai - It is a good thing to dream, but many times, running after them, they do not leave behind. Aarfa (Anushka Sharma), Sultan

Anushka Sharma has been hailed as one of the most outspoken actresses when it comes to gender equality. She played the role of Aarfa, who is strong and has no time for emotions, and whose dream is to win a gold medal at the Olympics.

ALSO READ 5 fintech startups that are making financial inclusion a reality in rural India

Haunsla rakh, usse saari samasya hal ho jaati hai - Have courage, it gets solved all the time - Sonam Kapoor, Neerja

Known for her style and fashion, Sonam Kapoor played the role of Neerja Bhanot, who was young, confident, and brave, and who lost her life while she was trying to save the passengers on a flight that was hijacked in Pakistan in 1986.

Tum ne mujhe zindagi ka sahi rasta dikhaya hai, galat aur sahi mein fark dikhaya hai. Sehna sikhaya hai, samajhna sikhaya hai, dosti nibhana sikhaya hai, aur chahna bhi. - You have shown me the right path of life, I have seen the difference between right and wrong. You taught to love, understanding, taught me how to maintain friendships, and also to run – Aisha (Sonam Kapoor), Alisha

Sonam Kapoor played a fashionista named Alisha, who is emotional and loves matchmaking her friends in the movie Aisha.

Jab ek ladki ko khuli aankhon se sapne dikahne lagte hain, toh phir uski duniya badal jaati hai - When a girl starts dreaming with open eyes, her world changes. – Taani (Anushka Sharma), Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Anushka Sharma played the character of Taani in Rab ne bana di Jodi. Taani is a shy and quiet girl who lost herself in life and found her back through dance.

Mhaari chhoriyan chhoron se kam hain ke - My girls are not less than the boys - Dangal, (Mahavir Phogat), Aamir Khan

A movie dedicated to women empowerment, Dangal was the story of an inspirational journey of father and daughter based on real life, where Aamir Khan played the role of Mahavir Phogat, an inspiring and motivating character.