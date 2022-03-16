Zoho CEO says issuing "ultimatums" is not the way for America to convince India on oil

Sridhar Vembu, founder of one of India's top bootstrapped startups ﻿Zoho﻿, made a comment that America's insistence of trying to coerce India into following their desires may not be the best way to make friends in New Delhi. Instead of creating a relationship, Americans come off as arrogant according to Vembu.

Responding to American media personality Trish Reagan, who said that India has to toe the American line on a Russian oil embargo or face the consequences, Vembu replied, "Many of the US elite don't seem to realize issuing orders and ultimatums to friendly nations - one as large as India! - may not be the best way to win friends and influence people."

"It merely comes across as arrogance," said Vembu on America's demands on India

Vembu's comments come at a time when America and Europe are attempting to sanction Russia for their invasion of Ukraine. However, as others have noted, Europe is still purchasing oil from Russia even as they ask for the world to cut off Moscow's supplies.

In recent days, it has come to light that India is considering a highly-discounted bulk purchase of oil from Russia, to be paid in Rupees to help against the falling Russian Rouble prices.

When a commentator replied to Vembu's post saying that if the situation escalates, large countries like China and India will have to eventually make a decision, the Zoho CEO disagreed.

According to Vembu, "it is important for some large nations to stay neutral so there is someone to mediate."