Will Zomato’s 10-min promise last?

Since ﻿Zomato﻿ CEO and Co-founder Deepinder Goyal announced the launch of Zomato Instant — its 10-minute delivery option — strong reactions have been pouring in on the dangers it poses for delivery partners.

This push for 10-minute delivery is challenging for both delivery partners and any organisation gunning for such a move. Deepinder, in his blog, also pointed out —“Nobody, so far, has been able to deliver hot and fresh food in under 10 minutes at scale.”

But, before we get into its operational intensity, does it mean the delivery partner has to rush to a location? Deepinder clarifies, saying this wouldn’t be the case. Read more.

The Interview

In a heartwarming interview at YourStory's Creators Inc., Kabita Singh, aka Kabita's Kitchen, opened up on her journey, her growth, and what keeps her going.

Watch this inspirational story of a person who not only broke every ceiling but is dominating the space with her strong 11.9 million subscribers.

Editor’s Pick: World’s first virtual hospital

Following its Series C funding of $48 million, healthtech startup ﻿mfine﻿﻿ is transforming India’s healthcare sector by building the world's largest virtual hospital.

In a conversation with YourStory, Ajit Narayanan, CTO, and Dr Raja Indana, Medical Director, talk about the healthtech startup's product growth and journey. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Solving supply chain issues with IoT

Founded in 2017, Adapt Ideations offers a range of IoT (Internet of Things)-enabled asset tracking and monitoring solutions to enhance supply chain visibility.

The startup aims to build cold chain transparency and asset intelligence solutions that help supply chains across the world seamlessly connect and manage their operations. Read more.

YS Design team

Aquaculture focused startup ﻿ Aquaconnect ﻿ ﻿ has raised Rs 60 crore in a venture debt round of funding led by Trifecta Capital. Aquaconnect, which provides its services across the entire value chain of aquaculture, will use the funds to strengthen its presence in the Indian market.

Institutional investors and funds that had put money into cryptocurrencies have withdrawn $157 million over the last two weeks. According to a CoinShares report, the bleeding is subsiding as only $47 million was withdrawn in the last week, compared to $110 million the week before.

A Parliamentary panel suggested that the government should extend the period of repayment of loans under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for the MSME sector.

Daiichikoutsu India Private Limited (DIPL), a subsidiary of Japan’s oldest taxi service and largest automobile maintenance company Daiichi-Koutsu Sangyo Company, has formed a partnership with ﻿ SpareIt ﻿ to set up a network of Service, Parking and Charging (SPC) hubs in Bengaluru for electric vehicles (EVs).

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

Gupshup co-founder & CEO Beerud Sheth

“Every failed attempt adds vital learnings to the next innovation, and one of them is bound to work and turn big.”

— Beerud Sheth, Co-founder and CEO, Gupshup

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!