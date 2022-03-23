Will Zomato’s 10-min promise last?
Since strong reactions have been pouring in on the dangers it poses for delivery partners.CEO and Co-founder Deepinder Goyal announced the launch of Zomato Instant — its 10-minute delivery option —
This push for 10-minute delivery is challenging for both delivery partners and any organisation gunning for such a move. Deepinder, in his blog, also pointed out —“Nobody, so far, has been able to deliver hot and fresh food in under 10 minutes at scale.”
But, before we get into its operational intensity, does it mean the delivery partner has to rush to a location? Deepinder clarifies, saying this wouldn’t be the case. Read more.
The Interview
In a heartwarming interview at YourStory's Creators Inc., Kabita Singh, aka Kabita's Kitchen, opened up on her journey, her growth, and what keeps her going.
Watch this inspirational story of a person who not only broke every ceiling but is dominating the space with her strong 11.9 million subscribers.
Editor’s Pick: World’s first virtual hospital
Following its Series C funding of $48 million, healthtech startup is transforming India’s healthcare sector by building the world's largest virtual hospital.
In a conversation with YourStory, Ajit Narayanan, CTO, and Dr Raja Indana, Medical Director, talk about the healthtech startup's product growth and journey. Read more.
Startup Spotlight
Solving supply chain issues with IoT
Founded in 2017, Adapt Ideations offers a range of IoT (Internet of Things)-enabled asset tracking and monitoring solutions to enhance supply chain visibility.
The startup aims to build cold chain transparency and asset intelligence solutions that help supply chains across the world seamlessly connect and manage their operations. Read more.
News & Updates
- Aquaculture focused startup services across the entire value chain of aquaculture, will use the funds to strengthen its presence in the Indian market. has raised Rs 60 crore in a venture debt round of funding led by Trifecta Capital. Aquaconnect, which provides its
- Institutional investors and funds that had put money into cryptocurrencies have withdrawn $157 million over the last two weeks. According to a CoinShares report, the bleeding is subsiding as only $47 million was withdrawn in the last week, compared to $110 million the week before.
- A Parliamentary panel suggested that the government should extend the period of repayment of loans under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for the MSME sector.
- Daiichikoutsu India Private Limited (DIPL), a subsidiary of Japan’s oldest taxi service and largest automobile maintenance company Daiichi-Koutsu Sangyo Company, has formed a partnership with to set up a network of Service, Parking and Charging (SPC) hubs in Bengaluru for electric vehicles (EVs).
Gupshup co-founder & CEO Beerud Sheth
“Every failed attempt adds vital learnings to the next innovation, and one of them is bound to work and turn big.”
— Beerud Sheth, Co-founder and CEO, Gupshup
