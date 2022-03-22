Hello Readers,

Super-quick deliveries have become the trend of the season as everyone — from ﻿Blinkit﻿ to ﻿Zepto﻿ — now claim to offer 10-minute deliveries. But these were restricted to just groceries.

In a blog, ﻿Zomato﻿ Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal announced that the foodtech decacorn will soon roll out a 10-minute delivery option for food orders.

He also claimed that no other food delivery company has managed to achieve the 10-minute delivery scale yet, and Zomato, with its 10-minute delivery service christened as 'Zomato Instant', will be the first in the industry to do so.

He also clarified that the company won't put pressure on its delivery partners to fulfil the promise. Deepinder wrote in the blog:

"To fulfil our quick delivery promise, we do not put any pressure on delivery partners to deliver food faster. Nor do we penalise delivery partners for late deliveries."

However, despite the clarification, the move has already evoked strong reactions, with Karti P Chidambaram, Member of Parliament from Lok Sabha, raising concerns about "undue pressure" on delivery executives.

Editor’s Pick: Techie Tuesday

The name Sabeer Bhatia needs no introduction. The veteran tech entrepreneur is famous for having co-founded Hotmail, the world’s first free web-based email service in 1996, along with Jack Smith in Mountain View, California.

Last year, after nearly two decades, Sabeer announced the launch of his new platform — ﻿ShowReel﻿ — a video resume platform that helps people with upskilling and employment opportunities. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Bringing affordable personal mobility to Indians

Founded by Hemir Doshi and Abhishek Saraf in 2020, mobility startup ﻿BeepKart﻿ aims to bridge the gap in the experience of buying and owning new and used two-wheeler vehicles. It claims to provide the same trust and convenience as a two-wheeler manufacturer, and more. Read more.

News & Updates

PhonePe﻿ has bought homegrown freelancing network ﻿GigIndia﻿ in an all-cash deal for an undisclosed amount to leverage its network of freelance micro-entrepreneurs and help corporates and enterprises acquire more customers.

Electric two-wheelers manufacturer ﻿Ola Electric﻿ announced an investment in Israeli battery technology company StoreDot. As part of the investment, ﻿ Ola Electric ﻿ would have access to StoreDot’s state-of-the-art XFC battery technology.

Crypto unicorn CoinSwitch Kuber announced the completion of its first Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) buyback. ﻿ CoinSwitch ﻿ has become one of the only two unicorn crypto startups from India, alongside crypto exchange ﻿ CoinDCX ﻿ , to announce ESOP buyback.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

WeWork﻿India announced their partnership with StrongHer Ventures to launch Arise. The programme is geared towards fostering the women's entrepreneurial ecosystem in India.

According to a report by ﻿ Monster ﻿ , the Indian BFSI industry registered an optimistic year-on-year growth of 27 percent in February 2022 as compared to the previous year. This is a promising growth pattern given that the industry reflected a 26 percent de-growth last year.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

“Ask for help wherever you require as once you do that, the fear of failure will subside.”

— Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Glamm Group

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!