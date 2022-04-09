Anand Chandrasekaran's investing strategy

What is it like being an investor today?

For Anand Chandrasekaran, Partner at General Catalyst, investing is all about being a part of the company building process.

"When we talk to a company, we look at different aspects of the organisation that can have unintended consequences of societal growth, and how the founder views the business in terms of societal good," he explains in a conversation with YourStory.

Anand was the CPO at Facebook (now Meta), Five9, Snapdeal, and Bharati Airtel. He has built five global products that have grown to reach over 10 million users each.

Coming with an experience of investing in 80 startups, including ﻿Aisle﻿, ﻿DealShare﻿, ﻿Fynd﻿, ﻿Netmeds﻿, ﻿CREO﻿, and ﻿Innov8﻿, in India and the US, Anand believes that investors need to have a significantly deep partnership with the founder.

"It is important that both parties be in the partnership for a long term," he adds.

The Interview with Arti Gusain

In a career spanning over two decades, Arti Gusain, Associate Vice President, Infosys Leadership Institute, has lived her life encouraging people to understand and appreciate their differences, invest in personal and professional growth, and give back to the community.

YourStory caught up with Arti to know more about her milestones, learnings, and life hacks under its ‘I am the future’ series that spotlights dynamic and successful women leaders at Infosys.

Editor’s Pick: The Turning Point

With India's largest-ever Series A fundraise of $200 million, financial solutions platform Oxyzo recently became one of the few startups run by a woman co-founder to enter the coveted unicorn club.

Oxyzo began as B2B unicorn OfBusiness Group’s financing platform in 2017 to bridge the gap in the market for working capital lending solutions for SMEs to buy raw materials. Here's how it stepped out of OfBusiness' shadows.





Startup Spotlight

Drone tech for farmers

Founded in 2016 by Amandeep Panwar and Rishabh Choudhary, Delhi-based BharatRohan Airborne Innovations provides drone-based advisory services to nearly 6,000 farmers across 20,000 acres in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Read more.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

“Take risks now and do something bold. You won’t regret it.”

— Elon Musk, CEO and Founder, Tesla and SpaceX

