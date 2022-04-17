20 artists, one cause – how the ‘Southern Trends’ art exhibition celebrates creativity and raises funds for education

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 600 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath in Bengaluru is host this weekend to the exhibition titled Southern Trends. Organised by Art Cube Gallery in partnership with Rural Reformers and Fourthwave Foundation, the exhibition features the works of 20 artists in a range of styles.

The inauguration featured a live painting performance by AV Ilango, and a mohiniyattam dance by Deepa Chakravarthy. “The power of art can be a catalyst to bring about the much-needed change in society,” AV Ilango says, in a chat with YourStory.

The artistic theme of the current exhibition reflects the art, architecture, music and dance of South India. Art Cube Gallery also promotes the work of under-represented artists. Larger community engagement fosters cultural discussions, learning, and broader social impact.

Creativity and philanthropy are combined in this exhibition in partnership with Rural Reformers and Fourthwave Foundation, for enabling quality education for children with disabilities. The artworks are priced from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh.

Specific goals include sustenance of school readiness programmes in Hubli-Dharwad, and support for clusters of villages for a period of three years and beyond.

Now, what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and find new avenues to harness your creative core?

