Beams Fintech Fund brings in angel investor Dharmesh Gathani as Partner and Advisory Board Member

Beams Fintech Fund (Beams), India’s first fintech focused growth-stage investor, has brought in Ahmedabad-based entrepreneur and angel investor Dharmesh Gathani as its Partner and Advisory Board Member to step up value creation efforts for the portfolio.

Dharmesh will help Beams uncover new investment opportunities, mentor portfolio companies, and help the fund connect with Family Offices in their fundraising efforts.

He will also help Beams’ portfolio companies with relationships in the banking industry and develop local connections, besides helping founders raise their next round of funding.

An active investor in the fintech space, some of Dharmesh’s rising angel investments include startups like Bank Open, ﻿Rupifi﻿, Jai Kissan and ﻿Slice﻿, a new age credit card company in India.

He is an active member of Start-Up Committee GCCI, TiE Ahmedabad Angels, EO Global Student Entrepreneur Awards, and Convenor for Jito Angel Network.

Welcoming Dharmesh onboard, Sagar Agarvwal, Co-founder and MD, Beams Fintech Fund said, “We are excited to have Dharmesh Gathani as our Partner to Beams. With his rich experience and deep networks in the fintech startup ecosystem, Beams will be able to double down on its efforts to create value for its growth-stage portfolio companies. His deep insights in the sector will also help the portfolio companies expand to the fintech investment ecosystem beyond the metros.”

Beams, a $100 million fund that was launched early this year, has made its first investment last week in millennial-focused neobank Niyo Solutions Inc, alongside Accel and Lightrock.

The fund plans to invest $150 million-$200 million in the Series B and C rounds of over a dozen Indian fintech companies over the next few years. It proposes to invest $8 million-$10 million in each of these fintech companies led by high-quality founders.

Observing the importance of Beams for a Fintech market like India, Dharmesh, said, " Beams is well-positioned as the only 100% Fintech-focussed Growth stage fund for India. The sector requires a deeper understanding of the challenges and the opportunity in the space. Having invested in several Fintech companies at an early stages & seeing their growth journey, I believe the space is just opening up. We see Fintech to be one of the biggest sector within the tech space. I am excited to be part of the Beams team that’s not only building this unique investing platform but also creating an operating environment to assist founders wherever they need help”.

Beams is backed by banks, NBFCs, fintechs, marquee fintech founders, family offices and UHNIs from India and outside.

Beams’ founder-first approach towards investments, offering capital and ecosystem support to build large successful fintech companies expedites the go-to-market strategy of its portfolio companies in India and abroad.

Beams is co-founded by fintech veteran Sagar Agarvwal and founders of Venture Catalysts Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Anuj Golecha, Anil Jain, and Gaurav Jain. Navin Surya, a 2x fintech founder and an industry expert is also on board as a Founding Member and Fintech Expert Partner.