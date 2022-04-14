BetterPlace Roundtable: Leveraging technology to improve wellbeing and management of the frontline workforce

The world went through a massive transformation post the covid era. Almost every sector and phase of society went through a digital revolution. With the process of digitisation ramping up almost double its pace, how is the frontline workforce management coping with these changes?

To dwell on these developments and know more, BetterPlace is hosting a roundtable discussion, powered by YourStory that aims to deep dive into the complete ecosystem for frontline workforce management and how enterprises can take advantage of this digital revolution.

Future-ready Enterprise Platform

BetterPlace is the future-ready enterprise platform that fulfills all your frontline workforce management needs on one single platform. Apart from this, and working effectively with their business solutions, BetterPlace also hosts a free app, directly for its customers that aims to chart out a career path for blue-collar workers, helping them find full-time/ part-time jobs in their preferred location, and upskilling them to elevate their careers. Through this app, blue-collar workers can apply to over 14 lakh vacancies in top companies with lucrative packages.

Thus, aiming to transform the Indian Blue-Collar Workforce Ecosystem, BetterPlace’s people-centric, technology-driven approach helps organizations achieve operational excellence, and enables individuals to improve their lifestyles.

This virtual roundtable discussion, would also have industry stalwarts and experts having an in-depth discussion of the innovations, and technological advancements required for the overall boost up of the frontline workforce management.

To be held on April 26th from 4 PM-5 PM IST, the virtual roundtable titled ‘Is digitalisation the best option for frontline workforce management?’ will also discuss the following topics:

1. How is the frontline workforce management reacting to digitisation?

2. Innovation and advancements for their betterment.

3. The major obstacles being faced and ways to remove them.

4. The future of blue-collar workforce management in India.

5. Various other aspects of the frontline ecosystem and its workforce management.

Thus, to all the stakeholders out there, here’s your chance to be a part of the greater discussion about frontline workforce management.

To join, and live to stream the event