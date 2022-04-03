Art in all its glorious forms – Chitra Santhe 2022 returns to physical exhibition mode in 19th edition

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 600 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

The 19th annual edition of Chitra Santhe was held on March 27 in Bengaluru, with a dedication to the freedom fighters of India to mark 75 years of independence.

The entire stretch of Kumara Krupa Road in the city was closed to traffic and showcased the works of over a thousand artists from across India. There are reported plans to extend the festival to other locations in the state as well.

The 2021 edition was held entirely online due to the pandemic, and was dedicated to the coronavirus frontline warriors. The annual festival is hosted by Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath in Bengaluru.

“My macaw and hornbill series is very colourful and dramatic, and was very popular,” says Marissa Miranda, an artist who specialises in up-cycled metal art.

“Art is and always will be a reflection of the times we live in. It is extremely important to include art and art education especially for children and youth,” she adds.

“Art adds so much intrinsic value to our lives for both creators and viewers that anyone can appreciate it. The more avenues and support that artists get, the more directly it impacts society,” she suggests.

“At Chitra Santhe, people prefer to buy good artworks but at affordable prices, so I try to showcase small but attractive art works,” says Jayanti Bhattacharjee, a research scholar who has now taken up art more seriously.

She urges audiences to keep in mind that an artist creates an artwork with lots of hard work and time. “It’s like their child which they raise with patience, affection and love, apart from money,” she describes.

“We need to preserve our rich culture and pass it on to coming generations,” urges Shradha Joshi, a Madhubani art painter. She earlier began her corporate career with Infosys in 2006.

“It is our duty to protect this ancient art form. It is through big art platforms like Chitra Santhe that we can promote Indian folk art,” she adds.

Moved by witnessing a child beggar dressed up as Lord Hanuman, Chaitanya Ingle, a painter from Maharashtra, depicts mythological themes with a human and compassionate touch.

“Audiences should provide encouragement to artists and work towards making the world a better place,” he suggests.

Landscapes and Mandala artworks were showcased by Sreeja Suresh, an MBA graduate who helps run her mother’s business in Bengaluru.

“People need to understand that art is always unique, from person to person, artist to artist, form to form, and every other way. People need to understand how much time and effort it takes to make a piece of art by hand,” she emphasises.

“An original is always an original, and handmade art is always special. Do support artists, buy their works, because that is when we also feel encouraged,” Sreeja urges.

“This year’s exhibition was especially exciting and wonderful because the physical edition happened after a gap of two long years,” enthuses Kochi-based artist Kanchan Rathna.

“Art education and art appreciation have sadly been lacking in our education systems,” she laments. The practice should start very early and be instilled right from childhood.

“I was extremely happy to see and interact with a lot of young children at Chitra Santhe this time round. These kinds of interactions are the first step towards art education and appreciation,” Kanchan explains.

Artworks depicted the five elements of nature were presented by Kavitha Sunil, who specialises in a fusion of abstract painting and realistic painting. The entrepreneur is also founder of Tada Fine Arts Academy.

Her artworks showcased at Chitra Santhe reflect the interplay between earth (wealth, destiny), water (emotion, regeneration), fire (passion), space (intellect, spirit), and air (independence, soul).

Kavitha has exhibited at Chitra Santhe each year from 2018 onwards. “I sold four paintings this time, and a daily newspaper featured a photograph of my client carrying the painting,” she proudly says.

“The first recorded language in human communication was art. From cave art to modern art, we as humans have always expressed our feelings and thoughts through art,” she explains.

“Art is different for everyone. It's in the viewer’s eyes. Audience appreciation and understanding of my art is everything to me. I want my art to spread happiness and peace in the world,” Kavitha signs off.

Now, what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and find new avenues to apply your creativity?

