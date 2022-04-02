What do startups look for when hiring?

Hello Readers,

There are many factors behind the success of an entrepreneur, but none as important as building the right team.

But hiring can be a time consuming and cost-extensive process. A report by Scaler suggests that 88 percent of recruiters, across all sectors, face challenges in hiring and retaining employees.

So what do startups and entrepreneurs look for while hiring professionals?

Sagar Joshi, Founder of AUTO i CARE tells YourStory that while ambition is key for career growth in any industry, a good fit is necessary as working for a startup can be as challenging as it is exciting.

“The right candidate should be able to adapt to challenging situations, be a quick thinker, and should be solutions-driven,” he says.

According to Raghav Himatsingka, Founder of Raising Superstars, “A good team player is someone who prioritises the team over personal success."

So how can entrepreneurs reach the right candidate? Find out here.

The Interview

Pooja Dhingra has been successfully juggling content and business for a long time. In this episode of #InfluencersInc, Pooja talks about the journey of her business, Le15 and discusses the plans ahead for the future.

Editor’s Pick: ProvenienceX

While blockchain technology has found use in crypto, NFTs (non-fungible tokens), decentralised finance, among others, Aashutosh Bhardvaj was interested in exploring its use case in logistics, product traceability and supply chain management.

To enable businesses to achieve product traceability, automated data collection, efficiency in logistics and supply chain management, he is building ProvenienceX — a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based platform on Ethereum. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Siply helping 400M underserved Indians to save, invest

Bengaluru-based fintech startup Siply is a micro-savings app that aims to help India’s underserved masses save and invest. It has seen exponential growth in the last eight months, growing its userbase by 24X and revenue by 40X. Read more.

Sousthav Chakrabarty, CEO of Siply

Top Stories of the Week

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry – Piyush Goyal said that India’s 65,861 startups based across 640 districts reported an average employment creation of 11 jobs until March 14, 2022.

What are the challenges women employees face as they return to the workforce after a hiatus and how can companies allay their doubts and fears and help in reskilling them? Leaders across India Inc weigh in.

The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed people to take stock of their health, adopting healthier habits. And, banking on this lifestyle change is health and nutrition startups that have gained momentum from the rise in D2C (direct-to-consumer) commerce.

In this week’s 100X Entrepreneur Podcast, Yadhu Gopalan, Co-founder and CEO of Esper, shares the journey that led to the foundation of his startup and the work culture he has built.

This week, we tested Spike, an app that makes the tedious chore that is corresponding over email, a little easier. Spike, which comes from Chatflow Ltd’s stables, last year announced a collaboration with Meta and said it would launch on the Oculus Store.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

Prashant Malik

“The world around us is fast evolving and changing. We need to keep pace with this ever evolving and growing change.”

— Prashant Malik, Apache Cassandra

