What do startups look for when hiring?

There are many factors behind the success of an entrepreneur, but none as important as building the right team.

But hiring can be a time consuming and cost-extensive process. A report by Scaler suggests that 88 percent of recruiters, across all sectors, face challenges in hiring and retaining employees.

So what do startups and entrepreneurs look for while hiring professionals?

Sagar Joshi, Founder of AUTO i CARE tells YourStory that while ambition is key for career growth in any industry, a good fit is necessary as working for a startup can be as challenging as it is exciting.

“The right candidate should be able to adapt to challenging situations, be a quick thinker, and should be solutions-driven,” he says. 

According to Raghav Himatsingka, Founder of Raising Superstars, “A good team player is someone who prioritises the team over personal success."

The Interview

