Founders, take a break and relax!

A startup founder doesn’t have specific office hours. They work round the clock to ensure their business and teams are on track towards success — with undivided attention and time. There is always another product to launch, new clients to acquire, or investors to onboard.

According to Harvard Business Review (HBR), about 79 percent of company CEOs spend their weekends working. However, being burnt out does not help the cause.

The hustle culture associated with startups comes with hidden costs of compromised work-life balance and mental wellbeing. It is, therefore, essential for founders to prioritise their downtime.

With this in mind, Entrepreneurship 101 asked entrepreneurs how they take time off work without disruptions.

The Interview

Editor’s Pick: Inside the workings of NVIDIA

A company known for introducing the graphics processing unit (GPU) way back in 1999, NVIDIA has gone on to become the world leader in artificial intelligence (AI) computing now. Today, NVIDIA innovates at the intersection of Graphics, High-Performance Computing (HPC), and AI.

Startup Spotlight

Meet the “best friend” of early-stage startups

Before you go, stay inspired with…

Brijraj Bhuptani

“Understanding what and why you are doing something is crucial. If you are building a bootstrapped, sustainable business, be sure you are building it right.”

- Brijraj Bhuptani, Co-Founder and CEO, Spry

