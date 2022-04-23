Founders, take a break and relax!
A startup founder doesn’t have specific office hours. They work round the clock to ensure their business and teams are on track towards success — with undivided attention and time. There is always another product to launch, new clients to acquire, or investors to onboard.
According to Harvard Business Review (HBR), about 79 percent of company CEOs spend their weekends working. However, being burnt out does not help the cause.
The hustle culture associated with startups comes with hidden costs of compromised work-life balance and mental wellbeing. It is, therefore, essential for founders to prioritise their downtime.
With this in mind, Entrepreneurship 101 asked entrepreneurs how they take time off work without disruptions.
The Interview
Cricket, India's beloved game, is now on the verge of a massive paradigm shift as gaming and technology enter the cricket arena.
Editor’s Pick: Inside the workings of NVIDIA
A company known for introducing the graphics processing unit (GPU) way back in 1999, NVIDIA has gone on to become the world leader in artificial intelligence (AI) computing now. Today, NVIDIA innovates at the intersection of Graphics, High-Performance Computing (HPC), and AI.
In a conversation with YourStory, Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director of NVIDIA for South Asia, talks about the company’s work with startups, its innovations in the AI space, and more. Read more.
Startup Spotlight
Meet the “best friend” of early-stage startups
Founded in 2016, Read more.’s Ash Narain and Raj Kabir are on a mission to make it easier for startups to raise funding — a daunting mission for most who go for it alone. To date, the startup has helped over 900 enterprises raise funding.
Top Stories of the Week
- Split wide open: While ecommerce startup its problems may have a lot to do with the deep divide at the top. has recently been in the news for all the wrong reasons — CEO suspension, harassment issues, and board resignations —
- The chosen ones: A list of 25 promising, Indian founder-led startups in the blockchain segment featured in YourStory and Web3 incubator 'Top 25 Web 3 Innovations'. 's joint report named the
- Humble beginnings: YourStory’s Shradha Sharma catches up with growing up in a refugee camp to building a multibillion-dollar business. And, the lessons he learned along the way. ’s Alan Mamedi, who reveals his journey from
- YourStory UNCUT: In August 2021, Mumbai-based upGrad’s struggle to take off. entered the unicorn club after raising $185 million. However, the platform did not achieve this feat overnight. Co-founder Phalgun Kompalli tells us about
- Rewarding fitness: Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and Shivjeet Ghatge, Founders of fitness app how incentivising a fitness regime is helping the startup grow and making people healthier. , talk about the startup’s journey and
Before you go, stay inspired with…
Brijraj Bhuptani
“Understanding what and why you are doing something is crucial. If you are building a bootstrapped, sustainable business, be sure you are building it right.”
- Brijraj Bhuptani, Co-Founder and CEO, Spry
