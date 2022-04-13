[Funding alert] Performance management SaaS startup Mesh raises $11M in Series A led by RTP Global

Performance management startup ﻿Mesh﻿ on Wednesday announced securing $11 million in Series A funding, led by RTP Global.

As per the official statement, the new capital will primarily enable Mesh to focus on building a global team for further expansion in the US and APAC markets.

The HRtech startup co-founded by Gaurav Chaubey, Saurabh Nangia, and Rahul Singh in 2020, observed 16x growth in revenue since its foundation.

Gaurav Chaubey, Co-founder and CRO, Mesh, said,

“Mesh helps modern companies scale a culture of real time performance and growth conversations across peers, managers and teams. Our vision is to enable 30 million people to achieve their full potential at work by 2030.”

The US and Gurugram-based platform continues to manage a wide pool of modern soon-to-be unicorns and unicorns across sectors, including ﻿ShareChat﻿, ﻿CRED﻿, ﻿Groww﻿, Pipefy, and others. Prior to raising Series A, Mesh had raised a seed funding of $5.1 million in 2021.

The startup makes it easy for employees to manage goals, share feedback, and run one-on-ones. Companies globally are forced to administer traditional performance reviews that rely heavily on top-down feedback. Mesh kills this unhelpful process by enabling transparency around goals, continuous feedback, and coaching conversations.

Saurabh Nangia, Co-founder and CEO, Mesh, added,

“We are delighted with the consistent support and appreciation we have received from our investors and early customers. Last year, we solved for the key unmet needs of our customers. This year we’re excited to double down on enhancing user love and expanding further in global markets. We're building a truly multi-generational company that will continue to reimagine how people perform and grow in the ever-changing future of work.”

The startup has grown to a team of almost 50 employees spread across four countries. In addition to benefits and offerings like equity ownership, unlimited and no questions asked time offs, learning allowances etc., the company said all decisions and actions at Mesh are driven by its core values, L.O.V.E. - act with Love, nurture Openness, drive Velocity, and think Exponential.

Equipped with a multi-layered tech stack, the company has gained prominence across industries in Southeast Asia and the US, with upcoming plans to further expand in APAC and the US.

“Last year, we backed Mesh based on the strength and the vision of the team. Since then, the team has executed really well to not only onboard stellar customers but also delight users. Leading this round was a no-brainer for us and we are thrilled for this continued partnership as Mesh builds a distinctive brand around the future of work," stated Madhur Makkar, RTP Global.

