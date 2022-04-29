Gaurav Munjal announces that Unacademy has hit 800K active subscriptions

Gaurav Munjal, CEO and founder of Unacademy, has announced that the edtech unicorn's paid subscription products have hit a milestone 800,000 active subscribers. The service was launched on 30th January, 2019 according to Munjal.

Through their subscription products, Unacademy offers live classes with accomplished educators, test series with a rank predictor, 24x7 doubt resolution services, structured courses, and more.

ALSO READ CEO Gaurav Munjal reveals 6 frameworks behind Unacademy's growth

The edtech startup recently announced a discounted Subscription Plus price of Rs. 299 for 45 days as part of "Unacademy Learning Festival." This discount helps with courses for Joint Entrance Exams (JEE), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) and class eight to 12 aspirants.

Unacademy was recently in the news for laying off 600 employees in a cost-cutting exercise. This included both employees and contractual workers, and constituted around 10 percent of the total workforce.

ALSO READ Unacademy lays off 600 employees amid massive cost-cutting exercise

This comes on the back of multiple startups such as Trell and Furlenco, who have laid off over 2000 employees together in the last few months.