How to start up after failure?

Between juggling multiple dream projects and managing investors as well as consumer expectations, startup founders have a tough job. But is it easier for second-time entrepreneurs? This week on YourStory UNCUT, seasoned entrepreneur Brijraj Bhuptani answers this question.
This week on YourStory UNCUT, seasoned entrepreneur Brijraj Bhuptani answers this question. 

Former Chief Product and Technology Officer at ﻿Ola﻿, Brijraj shares his entrepreneurial journey so far from founding ﻿Ridlr﻿, to working at Ola, and then starting ﻿Spry in May last year﻿, which he runs currently.

While Brijraj and his team at Ridlr worked on several cool projects in the early years of his entrepreneurship journey, he also had to learn some tough lessons. 

Looking back at the hurdles today, Brijraj believes that hard work is not always the way out of challenging times. 

“During childhood, we are taught that ‘mehnat karo, kuch na kuch ho jayega’ (work hard and you will figure something out), but that is not always the case,” he says, adding that there should be deep introspection about what one does, and how they do it.  Read more

The Interview

Editor’s Pick: App Friday

In this week’s App Friday, we looked at the Neend app, which is currently available free of cost on the Google Play Store. It offers stories, sleep sounds, and meditation techniques in English, Hindi, and Marathi. 

The app aims to add more regional languages so users can consume relatable content.  Read more

Startup Spotlight

A Bijliride to success 

Bijliride is a Hyderabad-based electric scooter rental company addressing both climate control and economical travel options.

It offers daily, weekly, and monthly rental subscription services for electric vehicles across Hyderabad. The startup also offers 24X7 customer service, on-road battery swapping within 30 minutes and minimal recharging costs at stations. Read more

News & Updates

  • Ethereum scaling project ﻿Polygon﻿ announced its partnership with tech upskilling startup AlmaBetter to offer blockchain and Web 3.0 development courses. The collaborative programme aims to assist young professionals, and AlmaBetter plans to utilise Polygon's resources to produce training modules for its students to establish a foothold in the rapidly increasing Web 3.0 upskilling sector.

Before you go, stay inspired with… 

“Be educated, be organised, and be agitated.”

Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution

