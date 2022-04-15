How to start up after failure?

Between juggling multiple dream projects and managing investors as well as consumer expectations, startup founders have a tough job. But is it easier for second-time entrepreneurs?

This week on YourStory UNCUT, seasoned entrepreneur Brijraj Bhuptani answers this question.

Former Chief Product and Technology Officer at ﻿Ola﻿, Brijraj shares his entrepreneurial journey so far from founding ﻿Ridlr﻿, to working at Ola, and then starting ﻿Spry in May last year﻿, which he runs currently.

While Brijraj and his team at Ridlr worked on several cool projects in the early years of his entrepreneurship journey, he also had to learn some tough lessons.

Looking back at the hurdles today, Brijraj believes that hard work is not always the way out of challenging times.

“During childhood, we are taught that ‘mehnat karo, kuch na kuch ho jayega’ (work hard and you will figure something out), but that is not always the case,” he says, adding that there should be deep introspection about what one does, and how they do it. Read more.

The Interview

Suhani Shah is a mentalist who has been ruling the internet with her tricks and performances. In this episode of #InfluencersInc by YourStory, Suhani talks about her journey in the world of magic and discusses future plans.

Editor’s Pick: App Friday

In this week’s App Friday, we looked at the Neend app, which is currently available free of cost on the Google Play Store. It offers stories, sleep sounds, and meditation techniques in English, Hindi, and Marathi.

The app aims to add more regional languages so users can consume relatable content. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

A Bijliride to success

Bijliride is a Hyderabad-based electric scooter rental company addressing both climate control and economical travel options.

It offers daily, weekly, and monthly rental subscription services for electric vehicles across Hyderabad. The startup also offers 24X7 customer service, on-road battery swapping within 30 minutes and minimal recharging costs at stations. Read more.

Billionaire Elon Musk has offered to buy ﻿Twitter﻿ for $54.20 per share, in an all-cash deal, according to the US SEC filing. Musk bought a 9.3 percent stake in the company earlier this month, becoming the largest shareholder in the social media platform.

Kotak Bank has temporarily halted payments to and from their exchange partner ﻿CoinSwitch Kuber﻿. While there has been no official communication on halting financial services for crypto exchanges, the current regulatory environment has encouraged caution.

In a move that could further heat up an already mercurial payments space, the National Payments Corporation of India (﻿NPCI﻿) told ﻿WhatsApp﻿ it could roll out its UPI payments service to 60 million additional users, taking the total number it can cater to 100 million total users.

Ethereum scaling project ﻿Polygon﻿ announced its partnership with tech upskilling startup AlmaBetter to offer blockchain and Web 3.0 development courses. The collaborative programme aims to assist young professionals, and AlmaBetter plans to utilise Polygon's resources to produce training modules for its students to establish a foothold in the rapidly increasing Web 3.0 upskilling sector.

Nearly a year after it announced the acquisition of a significant majority stake in indigenous app store ﻿Indus OS﻿, Walmart-backed payments company ﻿PhonePe﻿ has reached an out-of-court settlement with investors in the company blocking the deal.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

“Be educated, be organised, and be agitated.”

– Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution

