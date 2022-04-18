How Jobsgaar helps applicants in Tier II+ India

India’s job market, always highly competitive, became a battleground after the pandemic. How could one ensure they stood out in a scenario like this? By relying on a partner who knows what it takes to succeed.

Noida-based firm Jobsgaar, launched in 2020, claims to be this partner.

Jobsgaar is a career-tech venture disrupting decade-old marketplaces or search-and-browse models for recruiters and job seekers. With its omnichannel approach and proprietary technology, Jobsgaar helps employers find well-matched and verified talent in Tier II and III towns in less than two minutes.

The brand enables access to various digital inclusions for recruiters and job seekers through its innovative tech solutions and a chatbot on WhatsApp.

“Jobsgaar is also the first Indian startup to have an Indo-Israeli founding team,” explain co-founders Atul Pratap Singh and Moshe Jacob in a chat with YourStory.

Last week, Jobsgaar raised an undisclosed pre-Series A funding round led by SucSEED Indovation Fund. Blume Founder Fund, BlackSoil, Karekeba Ventures, and others also participated in the round. Read more.

Editor’s Pick: A perfume line by a 15-year-old

As a teen, Aryahi Agarwal, a Class 9 student of Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, says she found it difficult to source an eco-friendly, organic, and affordable perfume line for teenagers.

This, along with brainstorming sessions with her Thapar Entrepreneurs Academy (formerly YEA!) mentors, led her to launch her own brand of perfumes for teenagers, Bella Fragrances. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Helping jewellery retailers go online

﻿Plushvie﻿ was conceptualised in 2018 with a vision to transform the way people buy jewellery. Due to increasing demand from jewellers, the Ahmedabad-based startup launched a virtual TryOn feature on the platform in October 2019.

Founder Aagam R Shah says he decided to pivot to a SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) model just before the pandemic-led lockdown in January 2020. Read more.

YS Design team

News & Updates

Breaking its silence over the controversy at fintech firm ﻿BharatPe﻿, ﻿Sequoia Capital India﻿ on Sunday said it has zero tolerance toward proven wrongdoing and will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct or fraud so that a few errant founders do not create big setbacks for the startup ecosystem.

In a blog post, Sequoia India and SEA reflect on the "worst days" of hearing about breaches of integrity or ethics in its portfolio company. Read more here.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance (SCOF) has reportedly proposed providing a credit card to MSME entrepreneurs similar to Kisan Credit Cards in an effort to ensure credit access to small businesses and incorporate them into a formal financing system.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

Geeta Gurnani, country head, Modern Work, Microsoft India

"Leaders need to decentralise decision-making and empower managers."

— Geeta Gurnani, Country Head, Modern Work, Microsoft India

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!