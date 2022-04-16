These Indian home decor startups are revolutionising the interior design space

Who doesn't want their home to look good and inviting? In many ways, the COVID-19 pandemic helped us reconnect with our homes and made home decor an essential part of life, thanks to rising disposable income.

Nowadays, people want to make their homes welcoming, lively, and appealing as they have truly become havens.

According to an IMARC report, the global home décor market was valued at $682 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $898.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8 percent between 2022-2027.

While many high-end brands have been working in this space for decades, many Indian home décor startups are now providing innovative, affordable, and high-quality solutions to cater to middle-class homes.

YourStory has put together a list of startups that can help make over your home with their handcrafted and quality products.

The Yellow Dwelling

Founded in 2017 by Abhinayah Sundaramoorthy and Nandakumar Lakshmanan, Bengaluru-based ﻿The Yellow Dwelling﻿ makes vibrant and bright home furnishings from sustainable materials and ethical procedures.

The contemporary home furnishing brand’s products are retailed throughout India and abroad through ecommerce sites, including Amazon, Myntra, and Pepperfry, and its website and physical stores.

The startup operates across three states in India, a warehouse in Tamil Nadu, two retail stores and an experience centre in Bengaluru, and a franchise store in Hyderabad.

By 2025, it aims to open 20 more stores in India and foray into international markets.

“Our product range is grouped under the categories of living, dining, bedding, and home décor. Under this, we have curtains, cushions, table linen, placemats, flat sheets, fitted sheets, quilts, throws, and an array of home décor products — ranging from woven grass and macrame to wooden curios and ceramics,” explains Abhinaya.

“At The Yellow Dwelling, functionality meets aesthetics, so all the colours we use for printing and dyeing meet the highest safety standards (OEKO-TEX). No harmful chemicals are used. Our products are safe for the skin of our craftsmen and customers. Our products are also completely made in India,” says Nandakumar.

Vintage Vistara

Founded in 2019 by Arpita Sahu, Bhubaneswar-based ﻿Vintage Vistara﻿ is an artisanal home décor brand that makes an extensive collection of furnishings, apparel, and home décor, including coasters, wall decor, wall plates, trays, and more.

The startup offers handcrafted and hand-painted products, often taking days to produce a finished piece. It claims the wood and medium-density fibreboard (MDF) is sourced from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Vintage Vistara deals has a wide product range in various art forms, including Madhubani, Kalamkari, Pattachitra, and more. Its products are available worldwide also through its ecommerce store.

“When I came back to Odisha after a few stints outside, I realised there is immense talent in my homeland, with Pattachitra being one of the most beautiful and intricate detailed art forms,” says Arpita.

He adds, “I always had a creative side to me, which was left unexplored. So, I jumped at the first opportunity of starting a creative business when I discovered the immense scope of our Indian folk art forms.”

Urban Space

Founded by Radhika Koolwal in 2018, Ahmedabad-based home decor and furnishing brand ﻿Urban Space﻿ offers products, including cushions, comforters, bedspreads, quilts, table linens, cushion covers, and curtains, at affordable prices.

The startup operates on the B2C model as a consumer-facing brand and also manufactures for white-label brands. Products are available on ecommerce channels, including Myntra, Amazon, Pepperfry, Ajio, Flipkart, and its website, among others.

Pine Cone

Founded by Nikita Gupta in 2020, New Delhi-based ﻿Pine Cone﻿ makes craft-based home décor. It operates as a direct-to-consumer (D2C) business, mainly through Instagram stores. It also sells through offline stores in Hyderabad and Delhi.

“The idea of a slow and sustainable life came into existence as people spent more time at home and it reflected very quickly on brands and businesses. This gave me a cue to prepone my idea of working with crafts in India,” Nikita says.

Pine Cone hires artisans from different parts of India, including Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, the Northeast, and Jammu.

The startup claims that around 90 percent of its artisans are women from remote parts of India.

“We have close to 15 to 18 artisans who work under us directly. These artisans are part of clusters in the villages that train together and work together. So we have access to many more artisans,” she explains.

InnoDesigns

Founded in 2020 by Nidhey Pan and Neeti Maacker, Rajkot-based ﻿InnoDesigns﻿InnoDesigns offers a wide selection of modern, classic, and elegant home furnishing and décor options.

The startup aims to disrupt the market by providing a tech interface where customers can pick any furniture design that can be built by numerous listed carpenters and small and medium-scale manufacturers in their locality.

It offers customisation in all aspects — be it fabric, wood, or dimension. The platform leverages AI to understand its customers and help them choose the right furniture.

“InnoDesigns offers a diverse selection of classic, modern, and elegant home furniture, furnishings, and decor options. We started as a pure marketplace model. We help local artisans and manufacturers run their showrooms, They otherwise cannot afford huge spending on marketing, are not able to cater to the right market, and are not able to go to market because of lack of knowledge and large competitors in the space,” says Nidhey.

