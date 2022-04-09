[Jobs Roundup] Work for B2B fintech startup Enkash with these openings

On Monday, B2B fintech startup Enkash raised $20 million in a Series B round led by Ascent Capital, Baring India, and Singapore-based White Ventures.

Existing investors Mayfield India and Axilor Ventures also invested in the round.

Founded in 2018 by Yadvendra Tyagi, Hemant Vishnoi and Naveen Bindal, Mumbai-based EnKash enables businesses to manage their payables/receivables and expenses, as well as issue corporate cards to employees.

The startup claims that it has processed annualised spends worth around $2 billion on its platform at present, and caters to 70,000 businesses. It has issued 500,000+ cards.

Get connected to Enkash

According to the startup, it recorded a spending run rate of around $2.5 billion, and a revenue run rate of around $30 million in the previous fiscal.

The startup's ultimate goal is to have one out of three corporate cards running with EnKash over the next five years, as well as cover both ends of the B2B and B2C offerings.

If you'd like to be a part of EnKash's growth story, these job openings may be for you:

Head of Engineering

Location: Pune

Experience: 10-12 years

In this role, the employee will build and lead a world-class technology team to build a scalable multi-product portfolio. They will work with founders and leaders across the board (product managers, technical architects, etc) to create and drive the roadmap towards the longer term vision of its platform.

Get connected to Enkash

The individual will be looked upon to drive production and key development, with a hands-on approach and ability to lead a team of internal and external teams. In this role, they will be responsible for the development strategy, planning, implementation, integration, testing and on-going operational maintenance of cutting edge platforms.

One should excel in this role if they come with a proven experience across technology stacks like AWS/JAVA/Angular and have helped start-ups scale from 0 to 1 and beyond.

For more information, click here or reach out to the startup with your professional summary at rockstars@enkash.com.

Lead – Brand Marketing

Location: Mumbai/Pune/Bengaluru/Gurgram

Experience required: 6-10 years

In this role, the employee will be looked upon to represent business’s values, identity, culture, and reputation through effective and innovative branding strategies. They need to demonstrate the company's unique market positioning.

The individual shall plan and implement the brand initiatives and projects across specific segments of customers and products, develop deep, actionable consumer understanding and insights on products, brands, competition, usage, attitudes and purchase behaviour using effective digital brand strategy.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Prior experience with industries such as FMCG and preferably in the B2B customer segment should go a long way in succeeding in this role.

For more information, click here.

Lead - Digital Marketing

Location: Mumbai/Pune/Bengaluru/Gurgram

Experience: 8-12 years

In this role, the candidate develop and implement the overall digital branding and positioning strategy that aligns with the EnKash’s DNA, develop a comprehensive marketing plan that supports business goals and objectives, work closely with cross-functional teams to drive B2B customer growth and profitability, lead user acquisition and retention strategies through innovative growth and performance marketing strategies.

They also should positively influence its partners’ and customers’ experience and perception of EnKash and its suite of products and services. Experience with B2B product based startups focused on digital acquisition of users will come in handy here.

For more information, click here.

Senior Software Engineers – Frontend/Backend/Full Stack

Location: Pune

Experience: 5+ years

Here, the employee will get an opportunity to deliver the startups product roadmap and own development of the products and solutions and work closely with the other team members and stakeholders in this endeavour. The individual’s contributions towards microservices architecture, development, writing codes and documenting functionalities will go a long way in building successful products at EnKash.

They will be one of the core team members responsible to build high quality, innovative and fully performing software in compliance with coding standards and technical design.

The candidate will do wonders in these roles if they carry technical proficiencies in languages and frameworks like JAVA, Angular, AWS etc. and strive in a startup environment.

For more information, click here.

Product Manager

Location: Pune/Mumbai/Bengaluru/Delhi-NCR

Experience: 5+ years

As a product manager, the employee will participate in the creation of new products and features, from the idea stage till implementation and beyond. They would be looked upon as one of our core team members contributing towards launching new products, improving existing products, reengineering processes, gathering product requirements, prioritising feature implementations, improving overall customer experience and much more.

An enthralling experience awaits if the individual has prior experience as a product manager in the space of B2B payments/B2B receivables/B2B SaaS fintech/SME digital lending/corporate cards.

For more information, click here.

Strategic Partnerships and Alliances

Location: Pune/Mumbai/Bengaluru/Delhi-NCR

Experience: 5+ years

The role is market-facing and employees will work to develop, expand, and maintain a positive long-term, high impact, value-adding, and trusted relationship with the anchor partners across various online and offline platforms and channels on one side and NBFC, financial institutions on the other side.

As a Strategic Alliances lead, they will be a self-starter with the drive of a true hunter, motivated to build client/partner relationships, and deliver new business partners. The individual's priorities will be setting strategy, identifying key target segments, connecting with anchor channels/partners, and executing on the strategy, closing deals, building the partnership pipeline and delivering business volumes.

The candidate will love this role if they carry a deep understanding of B2B alliances in the India fintech market and if they have the ability to drive the business independently.

For more information, Click here.

Get connected to Enkash